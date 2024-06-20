DMZ Unveils Immersive Camels Den and Startup Pitch Experience with ARHT CAPSULE at Collision 2024

TORONTO, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT" or "the Company") (TSXV: ART), (OTCQB: ARHTF) the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, is excited to announce that DMZ , a global startup ecosystem based out of Toronto Metropolitan University, showcased their innovative engagement solutions using ARHT CAPSULE at Collision 2024, one of the world's largest tech conferences, held in Toronto at the Enercare Center from June 17-20.



At the event, DMZ is bringing their iconic camel back as a life-size hologram, created by HOLOMEDIA AI , a global leader in 3D content creation and holographic solutions. The camel symbolizes the sustainability, adaptable, and resilient mindset DMZ believes startups need for long-term success – strong, enduring companies that can weather any storm. The lifelike camel created a fun and engaging experience for attendees. Abdullah Snobar, Executive Director and CEO of DMZ Ventures, invited participants to visit the Camel’s Den, to watch three startups pitch their ideas and decide who they believed deserved a cash prize. Alternatively, attendees could immerse themselves in DMZ's Tech Trivia, putting their knowledge to the test. These activities effectively highlighted DMZ’s key brand messaging and innovation.

As a special guest, ARHT's CEO Larry O'Reilly made a live holographic appearance at the booth, showcasing the groundbreaking capabilities of Canadian innovation in live hologram technology. He demonstrated how these holographic solutions are transforming global communication and enabling leaders to connect and engage like never before.

“At Collision, standing out is crucial, and it requires a blend of creativity and innovation. With the help of ARHT Media, we were able to bring our camel concept to life in a truly unique way, said Liane Coulahan, Director of Marketing and Communications at DMZ. “The holographic camel not only captivates attendees but also symbolizes the adaptability, and resilience we champion at DMZ. This collaboration showcases the incredible potential of Canadian innovation and highlights how technology can create engaging and memorable event experiences.”

“DMZ's use of ARHT CAPSULE combined with AI driven pitches and trivia content was impressive,” said Larry O'Reilly, CEO of ARHT. "Our Canadian developed hologram technology is used by enterprise organizations all over the world, so it was great to see it showcased closer to home at Collision 2024."

About ARHT

ARHT is a pioneer and the global leader in live hologram technology. Thanks to its patented end-to-end technology, executives, medical experts, educators, entertainers, and thought leaders can travel at the speed of light to any destination.

ARHT was founded in 2014 and is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange. ARHT has offices in North America, Europe and Asia and operates from its own studios in locations from Toronto to Singapore, as well as a large network of partner studios in every region.

About DMZ

A global startup ecosystem, DMZ at Toronto Metropolitan University equips the next generation of tech entrepreneurs with the tools needed to build, launch and scale highly impactful startups. By providing connections to customers, coaching, capital and a community, DMZ’s world-leading Incubator programs help innovators reach the next milestone in their entrepreneurial journey – whatever that might be. Through its award-winning programming, DMZ has helped more than 830 startups raise $2.69 billion in capital and create 5,100+ jobs. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with globally-accessible programming, DMZ has a widely-recognized international presence with offices in Vietnam, India and the U.S., and partnerships across North America, Latin America, Africa and Asia. Learn more at dmz.to.

