VET Advisory Group Scores 93.27% for Customer Satisfaction

VET Advisory Group achieves 93.27% customer satisfaction, showcasing our commitment to excellence in vocational education and training solutions.DEER PARK, VIC, AUSTRALIA, June 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (Date) – Melbourne, Australia – The VET Advisory Group is pleased to share that, in the 2024 Australian Achiever Awards, they achieved an outstanding customer satisfaction score of 93.27%. The company's dedication to providing excellent consulting, training, and employment services is demonstrated by this distinction.
The Australian Achiever Awards are well known for recognising companies that provide exceptional customer service. The VET Advisory Group's rating was established after a thorough assessment procedure. Time-related service, attending to client needs, value, attitude, communication, overall perception, and referral were among the factors used to score customer service.
The CEO of VET Advisory Group, Ben Thakkar, expressed his appreciation for this noteworthy accomplishment, saying, "We are incredibly honoured to be given such a high customer satisfaction score from the Australian Achiever Awards. This award is an indication of the dedication and tireless effort of our entire team. We aim to deliver the highest standard of service to our clients, and it is fulfilling to see our work being represented in such favourable responses."
Thakkar continued, "Customer satisfaction is at the core of everything we do. This award motivates us to keep pushing the boundaries of excellence in our industry."
The 93.27% score reaffirms VET Advisory Group’s reputation as a leader in their field, demonstrating their unwavering dedication to delivering value and quality service to their clients. This award acts as a standard for the business as it keeps enhancing its client connections and service offerings.
For more information about VET Advisory Group and their services, please visit VET Advisory Group Website.
About VET Advisory Group:
VET Advisory Group provides simpler, smoother, and cost-effective ways to ensure that RTOs are compliant for the future. Their dedicated team of professionals works tirelessly to ensure the highest standards of service and support when it comes to internal audits, staff professional management and overall business strategy that will help an RTO become successful.
