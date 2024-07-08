Rosewood Cremation & Funerals Unveils New Ghostbusters Urn.
EINPresswire.com/ -- Rosewood Cremation & Funeral offers many services that set them apart from traditional funeral centers. One such offering is their new, four-foot Ghostbusters Ectomobile urn. With true-to-the-movie patina, proton packs, and even the iconic Echo-1 siren, this urn is a playful yet respectful homage for fans of the iconic franchise.
Rosewood offers unique options like the Red Cup Celebration, Classic Coaches, and custom urns, including their recently released Ghostbusters Urn.
Red Cup Celebration: A Toast to Life
The Red Cup Celebration is a distinctive service that allows families to celebrate the lives of their loved ones in a more casual and joyous manner. This unique approach replaces traditional mourning with a heartfelt celebration, encouraging attendees to share stories and raise a red cup in honor of the deceased. It's a fitting tribute for those who lived life to the fullest and wished for their legacy to be remembered with smiles and laughter.
Classic Coaches: A Personal Touch
Rosewood offers a fleet of Classic Coaches to reflect the personality and interests of the departed. These custom-made vehicles range from vintage automobiles for a classic car enthusiast or themed vehicles representing a favorite hobby or profession.
Custom Urns: A Unique Tribute
Rosewood also offers a wide selection of custom urns, allowing families to choose a final resting place that truly represents their loved ones. In addition to the new Ghostbusters urn, Rosewood offers nearly endless custom designs, including glass art, keepsake urns made from the clothes of the departed, and other personalized options for families looking to honor their loved ones' passions and interests.
About Rosewood Cremation & Funeral
Rosewood Cremation & Funeral is dedicated to offering compassionate and personalized funeral services. With a focus on celebrating life, Rosewood provides a range of unique options to ensure that each farewell is as individual as the person being honored. From the Red Cup Celebration to Custom Coaches and custom urns, Rosewood is committed to creating meaningful and memorable experiences for families during their time of need.
Contact Information:
Rosewood Cremation & Funeral
438 US-64, Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7673
https://rosewoodcremation.com/
Richard Neal
