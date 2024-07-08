Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,479 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,443 in the last 365 days.

Rosewood Cremation & Funerals Unveils New Ghostbusters Urn.

Ghostbuster's Urn

Rosewood Ghostbuster's Urn

CONWAY, AR, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rosewood Cremation & Funeral offers many services that set them apart from traditional funeral centers. One such offering is their new, four-foot Ghostbusters Ectomobile urn. With true-to-the-movie patina, proton packs, and even the iconic Echo-1 siren, this urn is a playful yet respectful homage for fans of the iconic franchise.

Rosewood offers unique options like the Red Cup Celebration, Classic Coaches, and custom urns, including their recently released Ghostbusters Urn.

Red Cup Celebration: A Toast to Life
The Red Cup Celebration is a distinctive service that allows families to celebrate the lives of their loved ones in a more casual and joyous manner. This unique approach replaces traditional mourning with a heartfelt celebration, encouraging attendees to share stories and raise a red cup in honor of the deceased. It's a fitting tribute for those who lived life to the fullest and wished for their legacy to be remembered with smiles and laughter.

Classic Coaches: A Personal Touch
Rosewood offers a fleet of Classic Coaches to reflect the personality and interests of the departed. These custom-made vehicles range from vintage automobiles for a classic car enthusiast or themed vehicles representing a favorite hobby or profession.

Custom Urns: A Unique Tribute
Rosewood also offers a wide selection of custom urns, allowing families to choose a final resting place that truly represents their loved ones. In addition to the new Ghostbusters urn, Rosewood offers nearly endless custom designs, including glass art, keepsake urns made from the clothes of the departed, and other personalized options for families looking to honor their loved ones' passions and interests.

About Rosewood Cremation & Funeral
Rosewood Cremation & Funeral is dedicated to offering compassionate and personalized funeral services. With a focus on celebrating life, Rosewood provides a range of unique options to ensure that each farewell is as individual as the person being honored. From the Red Cup Celebration to Custom Coaches and custom urns, Rosewood is committed to creating meaningful and memorable experiences for families during their time of need.

Contact Information:
Rosewood Cremation & Funeral
438 US-64, Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7673
https://rosewoodcremation.com/

Richard Neal
Rosewood Cremation & Funeral
+1 501-327-7673
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

Rosewood Cremation & Funerals Unveils New Ghostbusters Urn.

Distribution channels: Companies, Emergency Services


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more