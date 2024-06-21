Datos, A Semrush Company, strengthens Semrush’s analytics and competitive intelligence capabilities via clickstream data
Datos, A Semrush Company, strengthens Semrush’s data analytics and competitive intelligence capabilities through trusted, global clickstream dataNYC, USA, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Semrush (NYSE: SEMR), a leading online visibility management SaaS platform, is now integrating global clickstream data from Datos, a Semrush Company, in its suite of products designed for individual marketers, SMBs, and enterprises. The integration bolsters Semrush’s portfolio of upmarket competitive intelligence products, as well as their new Enterprise SEO Platform. Datos’ impact on Semrush’s data analytics capabilities will help their customers improve their digital marketing workflow and gain an edge over their competition.
Datos, with its diverse analytics solutions and domain traffic products, has become a powerhouse in analyzing the consumer journey, the path to purchase, and competitive intelligence at global scale.
“The integration of Datos into Semrush's suite of tools upgrades our ability to uncover market trends and competitive intelligence for businesses of all sizes,” said Eugene Levin, President of Semrush. “We’ve always held the Datos team and their services in high esteem and we are excited to deepen our relationship.”
Established in 2019, Datos has solidified its status as a frontrunner in the field of anonymized clickstream data. Semrush’s majority stake acquisition of Datos in December 2023 further propels Semrush as a leader in online visibility management.
“Joining forces with Semrush is a significant milestone for Datos,” said Eli Goodman, CEO and Co-Founder at Datos. “Our alliance means Semrush guarantees perpetual access to extremely high quality, worldwide clickstream data in order to feed their intelligence engine and turn that data into unique, accurate, and actionable insights for their customers.”
About Semrush
Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush, with nearly 112,000 paying customers, is headquartered in Boston and has offices in Philadelphia, Trevose, Austin, Dallas, Florida, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Belgrade, Berlin, Limassol, Prague, Warsaw, and Yerevan.
Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which are statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “shall,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “could,” “intends,” “target,” “projects,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, product development and consumer growth.
The forward-looking statements contained in this release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations'' in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our most recent annual report on form 10-K, and our subsequently filed quarterly reports and other SEC filings. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies and prospects as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies will be attained or achieved. The forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.
Additional information regarding these and other factors that could affect our results is included in our SEC filings, which may be obtained by visiting our Investor Relations page on its website at investors.semrush.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
About Datos, A Semrush Company
Datos is a global clickstream data provider focused on licensing anonymized, at scale, privacy-secured datasets to ensure its clients and partners are safe in an otherwise perilous marketplace. Datos offers access to the desktop and mobile browsing behavior for tens of millions of users across the globe, packaged into clean, easy to understand data products. Datos’ mission is to provide clickstream data built on trust, and driven by tangible results. Major firms around the globe trust Datos to provide the data they need to stop operating blindly in an ever-changing digital landscape. Datos was founded in 2019 and has offices in New York City (HQ), Spain, and Germany.
Belinda Conde
Datos, A Semrush Company
belinda.conde@datos.live
