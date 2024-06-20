Managed Security Information And Event Management (SIEM) And Log Management Market Trend Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Managed Security Information And Event Management (SIEM) And Log Management Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The managed security information and event management (SIEM) and log management market is experiencing significant growth. It is projected to surge from $2.98 billion in 2023 to $3.33 billion in 2024, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.8%. This growth can be attributed to several factors, including the rising need for continuous security monitoring and auditing, the growing demand for centralized security management, the increasing importance of real-time threat detection and response, and heightened security awareness.

Rising Volume of Data and Remote Work Drive Market Growth

The ever-growing volume of data generated by organizations and the increasing adoption of remote work practices are key drivers propelling the managed SIEM and log management market. Managed SIEM and log management solutions offer organizations the crucial cybersecurity visibility, threat detection capabilities, and compliance management tools required to secure and ensure the integrity of remote work environments. For instance, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, a US government agency, reported that 33% of establishments increased telework for some or all employees during the pandemic in 2021. Furthermore, the Bureau of the Census, a US-based Federal Statistical System, revealed that the percentage of individuals primarily working from home tripled from 5.7% in 2019 to 17.9% in 2021. This significant shift towards remote work environments is driving demand for managed SIEM and log management solutions.

Major Players and Market Trends

Major players in the managed SIEM and log management market include Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Verizon Communications Inc., NTT Corporation, Dell Technologies, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Cisco Systems Inc., AT&T Cybersecurity, Capgemini SE, Wipro Limited, Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet Inc., Symantec Corporation, Optiv Security Inc., UNISYS Corporation, McAfee LLC, Trend Micro Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., FireEye Inc., RSA Security LLC, Trustwave Holdings Inc., Sumo Logic Inc., Securonix, Redscan Cyber Security Limited, and Clearnetwork Inc.

These leading companies are actively developing innovative products to address evolving cybersecurity threats. A prime example is Cisco XDR, a cybersecurity solution designed for extended detection and response. Cisco XDR integrates and analyzes data from various sources across an organization's network, endpoints, cloud environments, and applications to enable more effective threat detection and response. Cisco Systems Inc., a US-based digital communications technology corporation, launched Cisco XDR in April 2023. XDR solutions offer advanced capabilities beyond traditional SIEM (Security Information and Event Management) by incorporating machine learning, advanced analytics, and automation to prioritize and correlate security alerts, identify complex threats, and orchestrate response actions across the entire security infrastructure. Cisco's XDR offering includes Cisco SecureX, which integrates XDR capabilities with other security products to deliver a unified security platform for comprehensive threat detection, investigation, and response.

Segments:

• By Component: Solution, Services

• By Deployment Mode: Cloud-Based, On-Premise

• By Application: Log Management and Reporting, Threat Intelligence, Security Analytics, Other Applications

• By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Sized Enterprises

• By Vertical: Information Technology, Finance and Insurance, Healthcare and Social Assistance, Utilities

Geographical Insights: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Poised for Fastest Growth

North America was the dominant region in the managed SIEM and log management market in 2023. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The regions covered in the managed security information and event management (SIEM) and log management market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Managed Security Information And Event Management Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Managed Security Information And Event Management (SIEM) And Log Management Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on managed security information and event management market size, managed security information and event management (SIEM) and log management market drivers and trends, managed security information and event management (SIEM) and log management market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The managed security information and event management (SIEM) and log management market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

