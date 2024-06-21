The Realty Medics Launch Property Management Specialist Roles in 2024
The Realty Medics introduces new specialist roles to manage HOA violations, lease renewals, tenant move-outs, late payments, evictions, and urgent issues.ORLANDO, CENTRAL FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Realty Medics previously announced a structural change to specialist roles in their property management company. The move increases the company’s efficiency in addressing and solving common property management issues.
As a result, the following roles have been created and implemented.
Home Owners Association (HOA) Specialist
HOA violations are "high priority" work orders. The HOA specialist receives HOA violations and triages for the responsible party (landlord or tenant). Specialist notifies the responsible party, provides instructions to remedy, and once corrected, provides documentation to the HOA reflecting compliance.
Renewal Specialist
Renewal specialists notify owners of pending lease renewals and determine if the owner wants to renew the tenant. They conduct fresh market analyses and provide suggested lease rates. Renewal specialists also coordinate lease renewals and new lease signings with tenants.
Vacancy Specialist
Vacancy specialists coordinate move-out processes for both tenants and owners. With current tenants, they ensure they follow vacating processes and experience a smooth and timely completion of the move out. For owners, vacancy specialists keep them updated on tenant move-out status and ensure utilities and lawn care are arranged during the vacant period. They also document any tenant damages to ensure timely completion of any claim submittals.
Late Rent Specialist
Late rent specialists coordinate the late rent process, including owner and tenant communications, three-day eviction notice postings, payment plans with tenants, and abandonment notice postings. They serve as an eviction guide by answering questions and scheduling weekly visits to eviction properties. Late rent specialists will also request funds for negative owner accounts and monies owed during the vacancy period and before the property is leased.
High Priority Specialist
High priority matters, such code/city violations, are handled by the high priority specialists as well as paperwork for requests like trash cans, HOA renewals, and permits. They coordinate communication with owners, tenants, and third parties until a matter is resolved. In addition, high priority specialists monitor out-of-process issues and help with escalated owner-tenant issues, including coordinating seven-day notices. They also serve as the main point of contact to handle stolen appliances from properties, squatter issues, and contract/permit renewals.
About The Realty Medics
The Realty Medics is Orlando, Florida’s, highest five-star rated property management company, overseeing more than 1,600 rental properties. Using advanced technology developed by a NASA scientist, The Realty Medics combine technology and customer service to engineer a better experience for clients and tenants.
