Project11 Limited Announces Licensing Agreement with P11 EMEA Limited

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Project11 Limited, a leading sports marketing agency, is thrilled to announce a strategic licensing agreement on an exclusive basis globally with P11 EMEA, also known as P11 Group. This agreement grants P11 Group the exclusive rights globally to utilise Project11 Limited's intellectual property, brand name, access to rights, industry connections, and client access.

This partnership marks a significant milestone for both entities as they work together to expand their reach and influence within the sports marketing industry. By leveraging Project11 Limited's established brand and extensive network, P11 Group is well-positioned to enhance its service offerings and deliver unparalleled value to its clients across the EMEA region.

Key Highlights of the Agreement:

• Intellectual Property: P11 Group will have full, exclusive, access to Project11 Limited's intellectual property, including proprietary marketing strategies, digital assets, and unique methodologies that have set industry standards.

• Brand Name: The exclusive use of the Project11 brand name will enable P11 Group to build on the reputation and credibility established by Project11 Limited, ensuring a seamless brand experience for clients and partners.

• Access to Rights: P11 Group will benefit from exclusive rights access at multiple master rights holders, further strengthening their portfolio and offering clients an enhanced suite of services.

• Industry Connections: Leveraging Project11 Limited's robust industry connections, P11 Group will have the opportunity to collaborate exclusively with top-tier sports organizations, media partners, and influencers, driving innovative campaigns and initiatives.

• Client Access: This agreement provides P11 Group with exclusive direct access to Project11 Limited's prestigious client base, allowing for the continuation of exceptional service and support.

The board of Project11 Limited, stated, "We are excited to enter this licensing agreement with P11 Group. This collaboration is a testament to the strength of our brand and the long-standing trust we have in the marketplace, and P11 Group's ability to uphold and enhance our legacy. Together, with their talent placements ambassador collaborations and fresh strategy, we will continue to push the boundaries of sports marketing and deliver exceptional results for our clients."

Nick Hunter, MD of P11 Group, added, "This partnership with Project11 Limited is a pivotal moment for us. By aligning with a brand of such high calibre, we are confident in our ability to grow our market presence and offer unmatched services to our clients. We look forward to a successful and dynamic collaboration."

This agreement is effective immediately, and both parties eager to explore the new opportunities this partnership will bring to the sports marketing landscape.

PROJECT11

Project11 are a highly established brand and historic rights holder in sports sponsorship, specialising in football, tennis, F1, golf, and cricket. Trusted and mandated by top global brands to deliver sports sponsorship agreements at an impressive rate.

P11 GROUP

P11 Group (P11 EMEA Limited) is a dynamic marketing agency dedicated to delivering cutting-edge, impactful solutions across the EMEA region. With a focus on innovation and excellence, P11 Group is committed to helping clients achieve their marketing goals and drive business growth and recognition.