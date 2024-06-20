Submit Release
Travel Expert Reveals How and Why To Break Into The Industry Now

A passport is more than a travel document; it is a golden ticket to a thriving travel business, says KK Robbins, founder of Profitable Passport.

UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned travel insider and podcast host KK Robbins launches Profitable Passport, a fast-track travel mentorship to help aspiring travel professionals claim their place in the multi-trillion dollar travel industry, which is on a post-pandemic surge.

KK is armed with a wealth of first-hand knowledge from over 130 countries, making her the ideal mentor. Profitable Passport is designed to provide clear and simple steps to establish in the industry in just 30 days, with continued monthly live support to grow and scale. The entire program is tailored to a wide range of ages and backgrounds, from recent graduates to retirees looking for a new adventure.

One of the most attractive aspects of becoming a travel professional, besides the travel itself, is the flexibility it offers. Professionals can work from anywhere and at any time, making it the perfect opportunity for those preferring remote work or even those looking for a side hustle. Additionally, the startup costs for launching a travel business are remarkably low, making it surprisingly accessible.

Once up and running, new professionals earn through commissions or flat fees, as well as enjoy swoonworthy travel perks and tax deductions. This program is a private runway into a dreamy profession, providing individuals with savvy skills to succeed in the competitive travel industry.

Open to all, founder KK Robbins is hosting a free Path to Profit masterclass. In just one hour, KK will reveal the exact steps needed to launch a travel career.

