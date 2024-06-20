Submit Release
Study Finds KitKat Is Ireland’s Most Distinctive & Recognisable Chocolate Bar

DUBLIN, DUBLIN, IRELAND, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a comprehensive study of over 1,500 Irish chocolate buyers conducted by Distinctive BAT, a leading Distinctive Brand Asset research agency, Kit Kat’s wrapper takes the #1 spot as the most recognised and distinctive chocolate bar.

When shown a series of chocolate wrappers which are debranded by removing the brand name, an average of 9 out of 10 survey participants still recognised them, and 8 from 10 could spontaneously recall the correct brand based on other design elements or Distinctive Brand Assets alone.

Chocolate Bar Rankings:
1. Kit Kat
2. Maltesers
3. Dairy Milk
4. Crunchie
5. Mars
6. Snickers
7. Lion
8. Rolo
9. Twix
10. Bounty
11. M&M’s
12. Twirl
13. Double Decker
14. Yorkie
15. Flake
16. Snack
17. Reese’s Pieces
18. Galaxy

Utilising the metrics of Asset Recognition (I recognise this) + Brand Attribution (I can spontaneously tell you the correct brand name) minus any Misattribution (I think it’s for another, incorrect brand), we come away with a maximum BAT score of 200, which KitKat very nearly reaches at an impressive 187.

What is helping KitKat to achieve this, over its similar #2 competitor Maltesers, is highly effective branding and advertising through their “Have a break, have a KitKat” campaigns. The same study showed 95% of people knew that slogan and 92% could correctly attribute it to the brand (even with the name removed). From a branding perspective, KitKat also leverage their product and colour consistently on pack, helping to create memory links with consumers any time they see the wafer chocolate or colour red.

When strolling down the chocolate aisle and seeing the colour purple, 8 in 10 people knew that represented a Cadbury product. That’s why the brand can successfully lead with adverts which lean heavily on colour to ensure they are attributed correctly back to the brand. And while the M&M’s packaging didn’t reach the top 10 list, their characters are recognised by a whopping 99% of Irish chocolate consumers, and correctly attributed to the brand by 88% of those.

The full results as seen on Distinctive BAT’s website, provide a deeper insight into the various devices helping chocolate brands to score so highly, and a masterclass for brands looking to up their impact in the grocery aisle.
https://www.distinctivebat.com/blog/sweet-success-what-we-can-learn-from-dbas-in-the-chocolate-aisle/

Cathal Gillen
Distinctive BAT
+ +353 876530921
hello@distinctivebat.com
Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


