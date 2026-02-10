Miami Dolphins Named NFL’s Most Distinctive Franchise in New Distinctive Brand Asset Study

Most Distinctive NFL Franchise Logos Most Distinctive NFL Jerseys Las Vegas Raiders Drivers Of Distinctiveness

While Super Bowl champions Seattle Seahawks dominate on field, the Miami Dolphins lead on brand distinctiveness, emerging as the NFL’s most distinctive.

Characters are one of the most fertile distinctive asset types, driven not only by our innate ability to remember faces and animals, but also by their flexibility when used in logos and advertising.” — Cathal Gillen

NY, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- (Feb. 11, 2026) While the Seattle Seahawks may be the current Super Bowl champions, a different franchise leads in brand distinctiveness, with the Miami Dolphins emerging as the NFL’s most distinctive brand. Distinctive BAT , a Distinctive Brand Asset research consultancy, surveyed 1,600 U.S. sports fans to identify the NFL’s most distinctive logos and jerseys, with the Miami Dolphins ranking top across both. The study tested debranded logos and jerseys to see not only which were most recognizable, but also which were most strongly attributed back to the correct franchise. It also accounted for misattribution, where assets were linked to the wrong team. Results were analyzed using the BAT Score, an aggregate measure combining Asset Recognition plus Brand Attribution, minus Misattribution.The Miami Dolphins came out on top in the logo stakes, scoring 167 out of a possible 200. Their use of the dolphin creates a clear and immediate link back to Miami. “Character assets, especially animals, tend to be strong performers in our research,” commented Cathal Gillen, Head of Research at Distinctive BAT. “Characters are some of the most fertile territory for distinctive assets , driven not only by our innate ability to remember faces but also by the flexibility they give brands when used in logos or creative. This effect is strengthened further when the brand name and character are one and the same, enabling effortless association. Brands like Green Giant, Quaker Oats, and The Laughing Cow all use this distinctiveness hack.” The New England Patriots ranked second, likely driven both by the unique “Flying Elvis” asset and by the prominence and reach that comes with sustained success. “We often see reach and frequency as key drivers of asset performance. The sheer presence and success of the New England Patriots have helped put their logo front and center, embedding it with sports fans at scale. We see the same effect in the consumer world, where sometimes size alone does the lifting rather than creativity or uniqueness,” Cathal added. “Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys also scored highly; the inherent link between the logo and the Lone Star State helps ensure strong attribution.”The Dolphins also took top spot when it comes to jersey distinctiveness. This is driven both by the high-performing dolphin icon and their distinctive take on color. “Miami is a strong example of best practice when it comes to jersey design, which brands in other categories could take note of. They lean into a unique color compared to other franchises, many of whom default to blue, black, or red. It’s a common mistake beyond sport; brands often pick a safe, well-trodden color to lead with, which limits their ability to stand out and use color as a distinctive asset,” Cathal added. “At the other end of the scale, the Houston Texans came last, held back not only by low correct Brand Attribution, but also misattribution to the Atlanta Falcons, who play in a similar shade. In the brand world, when you lean into the same codes as a bigger brand, consumers tend to link them back to that more dominant, better-known brand.”“We can deduce what makes logos or jerseys distinctive by breaking them down into their component parts and testing different variants, something we also do with characters and packaging,” Cathal said. “Looking at the Las Vegas Raiders, the shield shape itself carries inherent distinctiveness, which improves further when the color black is added. The swords add relatively little, with the real uplift coming when the Raider character itself is included, highlighting just how important that element is.”“Sports teams don’t need to play by the same rules as brands in other categories like consumer goods, where a distinctive brand helps improve advertising effectiveness, and ensures they are first to mind as well as easy to find on shelf; but we can still take some learnings from the best-performing teams in developing distinctive brands.”About The StudyResearch was conducted online amongst 1,600 sports fans in the U.S. during November & December 2025.About Distinctive BATDistinctive BAT ( www.distinctivebat.com ) is a specialist research consultancy focused on helping brands measure and track their Distinctive Brand Assets (DBAs). It assists brands in researching, measuring, and tracking their brand assets to help them become more distinctive and, ultimately, more effective in their marketing efforts. Their global client roster includes industry leaders such as Pizza Hut, Molson Coors, Audi, LVMH, LinkedIn, SC Johnson and Kenvue.

