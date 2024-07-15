IPC Set to Launch its Global Volunteer Peace & Rescue Agency Peace Squad International
The vision is clear: creating a safer, more resilient world where communities are well-prepared to face emergencies and work together in peace and cooperation.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International Peace Commission Announces Re-Launch of Its Relief Agency Peace Squad International Service
Global Volunteers Peace & Rescue Agency to Support Local Authorities in Rescue and Relief Operations
The International Peace Commission (IPC) is thrilled to announce the upcoming re-launch of its Global Volunteer Peace & Rescue Agency "Peace Squad International Service (PSIS)" . This initiative is dedicated to working hand-in-hand with local authorities worldwide to provide vital support in rescue and relief operations.
Vision
Peace Squad International aims to be at the forefront of assisting communities during times of need, fostering a spirit of global unity and cooperation. The vision is clear: to create a safer, more resilient world where communities are well-prepared to face emergencies and work together in the spirit of peace and cooperation.
Objectives
Provide Immediate Assistance
- Deploy skilled volunteers to assist in rescue and relief operations during natural disasters, conflicts, and other emergencies.
- Offer medical aid, food, shelter, and logistical support to affected populations.
Enhance Preparedness
- Conduct training programs for volunteers and local communities to improve disaster preparedness and response capabilities.
- Collaborate with local authorities to develop and implement effective emergency response plans.
Promote Global Unity and Cooperation
- Foster a spirit of global unity by building strong partnerships with international organizations, governments, and NGOs.
- Encourage cross-border cooperation and resource sharing to enhance the effectiveness of rescue and relief operations.
Advocate for Peace and Stability
- Promote the values of peace, non-violence, and mutual respect through educational campaigns and community outreach programs.
- Support initiatives that aim to prevent conflicts and build resilient communities.
Support Sustainable Development
- Work towards sustainable recovery and rebuilding efforts in post-disaster and post-conflict areas.
- Engage in projects that promote long-term development and improve the quality of life for affected communities.
Strengthen Volunteerism
- Build a robust network of dedicated volunteers who are committed to making a positive impact.
- Recognize and reward the efforts of volunteers to encourage continued participation and growth.
Facilitate Knowledge and Skill Acquisition
- Provide training and educational opportunities for volunteers to enhance their skills and competencies in rescue and relief operations.
- Share best practices and lessons learned to continually improve the effectiveness of our missions.
Past Background of Peace Squad
Peace Squad International Service
Established in 1991 by H.E. Ambassador Prince Hassan, Peace Squad International Service was founded as a non-profit organization in South Asia to implement the educational and rescue objectives of the IPC. As the Volunteer, Protocol, and Relief Agency of the Organization, Peace Squad International is a treaty-based organization authorized to provide protocol, volunteers, and security staff accredited by the Participant Parties. It operates in harmony with the overall mission, programs, and purposes of IPC.
Call to Action
Existing IPC members are eligible to apply for the upcoming leadership positions within Peace Squad International. Stay tuned for more updates on how you can join and support this incredible initiative. Together, we can make a difference and promote peace and safety for all.
IPC is focused on strengthening our network for the Peace Squad Program in the Asian continent, followed by Europe, and Africa. We invite all nationals to apply to join Peace Squad International by sending a letter of interest. Please indicate your reasons for joining Peace Squad and the skills you offer in serving humanity.
For further updates, members are advised to stay active on the IPC Facebook official page.
About the International Peace Commission (IPC)
The International Peace Commission (IPC) is a global organization dedicated to advancing peace and stability worldwide. With over 20,500 individual members and partner organizations globally, IPC collaborates with various UN organs and international NGOs to promote peace, human rights, and sustainable development.
