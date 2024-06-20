MGallery The Retreat Palm Dubai Hosts Full Moon Yoga Experience for International Yoga Day
EINPresswire.com/ -- MGallery The Retreat Palm Dubai is thrilled to announce a special event in celebration of International Yoga Day. Tomorrow evening, the hotel invites guests to participate in this special day, on the hotel’s beach deck with views of the palm from 7pm to 8:30pm for a serene and revitalising Full Moon Yoga experience.
This unique session is complimentary and open to all in-house and outside guests, offering an opportunity to unwind and connect with the natural rhythms of the full moon.
The evening will commence with a 60-minute Chakra Balancing Yoga session designed to free the body’s energy. Participants will engage in postures aimed at releasing built-up tension and stress, creating a harmonious flow of energy throughout the body. This will be followed by a deeply relaxing Sound Healing Meditation, which will further enhance the experience of tranquillity and inner peace.
Samir Arora, General Manager of MGallery The Retreat Palm Dubai, emphasised the significance of this occasion, stating: "International Yoga Day is a global celebration of wellness and inner peace. At MGallery The Retreat Palm Dubai, we are dedicated to promoting holistic well-being and our Full Moon Yoga experience provides the perfect setting for guests to reconnect with themselves and nature."
MGallery The Retreat Palm Dubai looks forward to welcoming all yoga enthusiasts and those new to the practice for an evening of holistic well-being on the palm.
Don’t miss this chance to rejuvenate your mind, body and spirit under the enchanting glow of the full moon.
Event Details:
Date: Friday 21 June 2024
Time: 7pm - 8:30pm
Location: Beach Deck, MGallery The Retreat Palm Dubai
Admission: Complimentary for all in-house and outside guests
(ends)
Gemma LAppanna
This unique session is complimentary and open to all in-house and outside guests, offering an opportunity to unwind and connect with the natural rhythms of the full moon.
The evening will commence with a 60-minute Chakra Balancing Yoga session designed to free the body’s energy. Participants will engage in postures aimed at releasing built-up tension and stress, creating a harmonious flow of energy throughout the body. This will be followed by a deeply relaxing Sound Healing Meditation, which will further enhance the experience of tranquillity and inner peace.
Samir Arora, General Manager of MGallery The Retreat Palm Dubai, emphasised the significance of this occasion, stating: "International Yoga Day is a global celebration of wellness and inner peace. At MGallery The Retreat Palm Dubai, we are dedicated to promoting holistic well-being and our Full Moon Yoga experience provides the perfect setting for guests to reconnect with themselves and nature."
MGallery The Retreat Palm Dubai looks forward to welcoming all yoga enthusiasts and those new to the practice for an evening of holistic well-being on the palm.
Don’t miss this chance to rejuvenate your mind, body and spirit under the enchanting glow of the full moon.
Event Details:
Date: Friday 21 June 2024
Time: 7pm - 8:30pm
Location: Beach Deck, MGallery The Retreat Palm Dubai
Admission: Complimentary for all in-house and outside guests
(ends)
Gemma LAppanna
L'Atelier Consulting
+971 55 516 3914
email us here