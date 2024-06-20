Maryland Passes Legislation Supported by RadNet to Expand Access to Breast and Lung Screening

ANNAPOLIS, Md., June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The state of Maryland continues to expand access to crucial healthcare services. RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective outpatient diagnostic imaging services, made public statements to Maryland state committees in support of three bills on breast and lung screening. Maryland Governor Wes Moore recently signed those bills into state law, expanding residents’ access to affordable, preventive healthcare.



House Bill (HB) 1259, HB 0934, and HB 1293 address issues of affordability, quality, and education, respectively. These are the same issues that RadNet prioritizes in its commitment to deliver optimal results for patients. The new laws take effect in 2025.

HB 1259 expands breast and lung cancer screening coverage. Since January 1, 2024, Maryland-regulated insurers have been prohibited from imposing a copayment, coinsurance, or deductible on coverage for diagnostic mammograms, breast ultrasound, or breast Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) for the detection and diagnosis of breast cancer. This has made imaging more accessible and affordable to patients in Maryland. The new bill now expands that legislation to include image-guided breast biopsy. Additionally, under HB 1259, Maryland-regulated insurers are now prohibited from imposing a copayment, coinsurance, or deductible on coverage for follow-up diagnostic imaging for lung cancer screening. Moreover, the coverage for lung imaging may not be subject to a prior authorization requirement, according to the new legislation.

HB 0934 addresses limited x-ray operator qualifications. Under this bill, individuals may now only perform certain x-ray examinations of the chest, spine, and extremities within physician offices under the supervision of a licensed physician or radiologic technologist. They must also meet specific training and education requirements, achieve a passing score on the ARRT examination or its equivalent, and complete 24 hours of approved continuing education credits every two-years. By tightening the licensing requirements for individuals performing these exams within physician offices, the new legislation ensures that imaging exams are performed only by qualified professionals.

HB 1293 requires the Maryland Department of Health (MDH) to develop and implement a three-year public education campaign on prostate, lung, and breast cancer prevention that targets communities disproportionately impacted by those cancers. Early detection has a strong impact on cancer survival rates, and RadNet welcomes this legislation as part of its overall commitment to health equity and access.

Maryland Delegate Tiffany Alston said, “As a delegate and as a patient of RadNet, I am pleased to have had a role in passing these bills. With the Governor’s signature, we have taken action that strengthens access to affordable healthcare on critically important and potentially life-saving diagnostic screening for breast, lung, and prostate cancers. These bills reaffirm our belief that healthcare is a human right.”

“Maryland continues to lead the nation in taking steps to eliminate the barriers to affordable and accessible breast and lung cancer imaging,” said Steve Forthuber, president of Eastern Operations for RadNet. “As community-based providers on the front line of cancer care, our mission is to ensure that everyone in Maryland has equitable and affordable access to state-of-the-art imaging that will detect and diagnose cancer at its earliest stage. We want to thank Governor Moore and members of the General Assembly, particularly Delegate Tiffany Alston, for helping ensure no Marylander is left behind in the fight against cancer.”

