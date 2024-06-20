Makkala Jagriti wins the prestigious HCLTech Grant for transforming Early Childhood Care and Education in HD Kote
BENGALURU , KARNATAKA, INDIA , June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Makkala Jagriti, a Bangalore-based organization working for quality education of children from disadvantaged backgrounds has won the coveted HCLTech Grant Edition IX under the Education category for 2024. This prestigious award celebrates Makkala Jagriti's tireless efforts in advancing Early Childhood Care and Education, marking a significant step forward in its mission to shape a brighter future for young learners.
In India, Anganwadis play a vital role in providing child development services, particularly for rural and underprivileged children. Quality early childhood education is essential for improving learning outcomes and long-term quality of life, especially in disadvantaged areas.
Makkala Jagriti's project, aimed at capacity building for Anganwadi teachers, parents, and the community, seeks to strengthen the early learning ecosystem in HeggadaDevanaKote, the least urbanized Taluk in Karnataka with a significant tribal population. Aligned with the National Education Policy 2020 and Sustainable Development Goal 4, this initiative holds promise for life-changing impacts in the region.
HeggadaDevanaKote Taluk faces significant challenges, including low literacy rates and socio-economic marginalization, particularly among tribal communities. Despite the proven positive impact of early childhood education on brain development and future success, many rural children lack access to formal preschool education, hindering their potential.
Over the next four years, Makkala Jagriti's project aims to enhance school readiness for over 12,500 children enrolled in 403 Anganwadis in HD Kote Taluk. The key objectives of the project include ensuring that children reach age-appropriate developmental milestones, increase in Anganwadi enrollment and attendance rates, and enhanced learning outcomes through empowering teachers, helpers, and supervisors in early learning practices.
"We are incredibly honored and grateful for this opportunity to serve one of the most marginalized populations, especially in the early years, which we understand are crucial," said Sunayana Chatrapathy, CEO of Makkala Jagriti. We extend our sincere gratitude to HCLTech and HCLFoundation for their generous support, which has made this achievement possible. Their belief in our vision and commitment to empowering change-makers has propelled us forward in our mission to revolutionize Early Childhood Care and Education.
The grant will enable Makkala Jagriti to implement innovative programs and initiatives aimed at enhancing access to quality Early Childhood Care and Education, particularly for marginalized and underserved communities. Through collaborative efforts with local partners and stakeholders, MJ aims to create a sustainable ecosystem that nurtures the holistic development of children, laying the foundation for a brighter future.
About Makkala Jagriti
Makkala Jagriti (meaning “Awakening of Children”) is an award-winning NGO dedicated to empowering children and youth from disadvantaged communities towards a bright future. In 2003, Makkala Jagriti started its journey with the vision of empowering children from marginalized communities to break barriers and obstacles to quality education imposed by their circumstances. Starting from a learning center in one of Bangalore’s urban poor communities, Makkala Jagriti is now a movement that is empowering thousands of disadvantaged children and youth through its unique holistic development model. The organization has a direct presence in 13 districts across Karnataka presently and has been a winner of CSR Impact Award in 2022, and has been certified as a Great Place to Work.
The organization works with Anganwadis, Government Schools, Child Care Institutions and Urban poor communities and has programs catering to all age-groups from 3 to 25. The year 2023 marks the completion of 20 years of Makkala Jagriti’s service to the communities. Over 20 years the organization has positively impacted more than 80,000 children and youth, 500 institutions and 25+ urban poor communities.
