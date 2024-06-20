Molldrem Family Dentistry Celebrates 20 Years of Exceptional Dental Care in Eden Prairie
Molldrem Family Dentistry celebrates 20 years in Eden Prairie, offering advanced technology and personalized dental care for all your needs.LAKEVILLE, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATE, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Molldrem Family Dentistry, a trusted name in dental care, proudly celebrates 20 years of service to the Eden Prairie community. Since opening its doors in June 2004, Dr. Kevin Molldrem has been dedicated to providing exceptional dental care with a personal touch.
“At Molldrem Family Dentistry, our promise is to give you and your family the best in dental care and technology, ensuring a comfortable and positive experience,” says Dr Kevin Molldrem. “We’re more than just another dental facility; we care deeply about your comfort, oral health, and the happiness of your smile.”
Dr. Molldrem’s practice is renowned for its advanced technology, offering services such as cosmetic smile makeovers, one-appointment crowns, white fillings, minor sedation dentistry, and implants. The office’s design helps even the most anxious patients feel at ease, reflecting the team’s commitment to patient comfort.
Preventive care is a cornerstone of Molldrem Family Dentistry. Dr. Molldrem emphasizes the importance of good habits, proper nutrition, and regular professional care to maintain dental health. “Preventing dental disease is more rewarding and less costly than correcting problems after they occur,” he notes.
Dr. Molldrem and his team stay at the forefront of dental advancements through continuous education. This dedication ensures they offer the latest treatment options, which are often less invasive and time-consuming. “Our goal is to deliver honest, quality dental care,” says Dr. Molldrem. “We want to make a difference in our patients’ lives and their dental health.”
Outside the office, Dr. Molldrem enjoys spending time with his wife, Kara, and their 6 children. The family loves gardening, playing board games, wakeboarding, and snowboarding.
Experience the difference at Molldrem Family Dentistry, where your family’s smile is our top priority. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit our website or call us at 952-974-5116.
Contact: Molldrem Family Dentistry 123 Dental Way, Eden Prairie, MN Phone: 952-974-5116 Email: info@molldremdentistry.com Website: molldremdentistry.com
