Advanced Genomics APAC Webinar on Innovative Bladder Cancer Diagnostic Solutions
"Join us on July 9th at 16:00 Taipei Time for an insightful webinar with Prof. Richard Bryan from the University of Birmingham. Discover an innovative non-invasive urine-based NGS test for bladder cancer detection."
Join our webinar to learn about the groundbreaking GALEAS Bladder test, a non-invasive diagnostic tool leveraging NGS for early bladder cancer detection.TAIWAN, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Genomics APAC is hosting a webinar focused on bladder cancer, one of the most prevalent cancers in Asia and globally. Advanced Genomics APAC is dedicated to providing cutting-edge genomic solutions, specializing in non-invasive testing technologies and advanced diagnostics to improve patient outcomes.
The GALEAS Bladder test, developed and validated by Dr. Richard Bryan and Dr. Douglas Ward from the University of Birmingham’s Bladder Cancer Research Center and brought to market by Nonacus, provides a less invasive, more patient-friendly alternative to traditional cystoscopy. Utilizing targeted Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS), this test identifies key somatic mutations in bladder cancers, allowing for the detection of tumor-derived DNA from a simple urine sample. The webinar will feature Professor Richard Bryan, who will provide an in-depth overview of the GALEAS Bladder test, including its scientific principles, development process, and validation using urine samples from three UK clinical cohorts. Additionally, attendees will learn how to integrate GALEAS Bladder into their clinical practices, enhancing patient care and diagnostic accuracy.
In a significant development, Bupa, a leading international healthcare group, has announced coverage for the GALEAS Bladder test under its insurance plans. This inclusion underscores the test's credibility and potential to become a standard in bladder cancer diagnostics.
The introduction of GALEAS Bladder marks a promising step forward in the fight against bladder cancer by reducing the reliance on invasive cystoscopies, improving early detection rates, and ultimately saving lives.
"An Innovative Non-invasive Urine-based NGS Test for Bladder Cancer Detection"
Date: Tuesday, July 9th, 2024
Time: 16:00 Taipei Time (GMT+8)
Speakers:
Professor Richard Bryan, University of Birmingham
Host:
Advanced Genomics APAC
Co-Hosts:
Dr. Jeff Chueh, National Taiwan University Hospital (NTUH), Department of Urology
Dr. Po-Ming Chow, National Taiwan University Hospital (NTUH), Department of Urology
