Dash Cellular Repair Launches Eco-Friendly E-Waste Recycling Program in OKC
Dash Cellular Repair, a leading provider of mobile device repair services, is excited to announce the launch of its new eco-friendly e-waste recycling program.OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, USA, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dash Cellular Repair, a leading provider of mobile device repair services, is excited to announce the launch of its new eco-friendly e-waste recycling program. This initiative aims to reduce electronic waste in Oklahoma City by providing a convenient drop-off point for old and unused devices, ensuring they are recycled responsibly.
With the increasing use of electronic devices, e-waste has become a significant environmental concern. Dash Cellular Repair is committed to being part of the solution by offering this recycling program to the OKC community. Customers can now bring their old phones, tablets, and other electronic devices to any of Dash Cellular Repair's six metro locations for proper disposal and recycling.
The six convenient Dash Cellular Repair locations participating in this initiative are:
1. Northwest OKC: 13419C N Penn Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73120
2. Midtown OKC: 2835 NW 63d St, Oklahoma City, OK 73116
3. Midtown OKC: 4911 NW 23rd St, Oklahoma City, OK 73127
4. South OKC: 2112 W I-240 Service Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73159
5. Del City: 4629 SE 29th St, Del City, OK 73115
6. Norman: 614 W Main St, Norman, OK 73069
"At Dash Cellular Repair, we recognize our responsibility to the environment and our community," said Alex Jain, Manager at Dash Cellular Repair. "Our new e-waste recycling program is a step towards reducing the environmental impact of electronic waste and promoting sustainability in Oklahoma City."
To celebrate the launch of this program, Dash Cellular Repair is hosting a special event at their South OKC location on July 1, 2024. The first 50 customers who bring in an old device for recycling will receive a discount voucher for future repair services.
Dash Cellular Repair invites the OKC community to participate in this eco-friendly initiative and help make a positive impact on the environment. For more information about the e-waste recycling program and Dash Cellular Repair's services, visit any of our stores.
For directions and additional details, check out our location.
**About Dash Cellular Repair:**
Dash Cellular Repair is dedicated to providing top-quality repair services for mobile devices, including smartphones, tablets, and laptops. With six convenient locations in the Oklahoma City metro area, Dash Cellular Repair is committed to offering fast, reliable, and affordable solutions to keep customers connected.
Alex Jain
OM Parts inc
+1 405-601-7020
email us here
Visit us on social media:
YouTube