EU-Azerbaijan security dialogue held in Brussels

The fifth meeting of the EU-Azerbaijan Security Dialogue was held on 13 June in Brussels.

According to a press release by the EU Delegation to Azerbaijan, the participants had an “open and frank exchange” on the state of bilateral relations between the EU and Azerbaijan, as well as on foreign and security policy issues of mutual interest.

The participants also touched upon the process of normalisation of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan and broader regional security issues, and discussed the importance of fostering regional stability and sustainable connectivity.

“Azerbaijan underlined the bilateral nature of dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The EU stressed its continued support for the peace process, with a view to a secure, stable, peaceful and prosperous South Caucasus for the benefit of all people living in the region,” the press release said.

At the meeting, the role of Azerbaijan as a “reliable and important energy partner and its importance in the further development of the Middle Corridor” was also highlighted.

The EU stated it would continue its support for humanitarian demining and mine victim assistance in Azerbaijan under the EU Team Europe Initiative and other programmes. The Azerbaijani side also reiterated its interest in exploring possible cooperation with the EU under the European Peace Facility (EPF).

The EU and Azerbaijan agreed to continue regular exchanges on foreign and security policy issues.

