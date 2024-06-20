Southeast Asian climate, energy leaders learn from Australian experience

A holistic, multidimensional approach to the energy transition was central to a two-week immersive experience for climate and energy leaders from Indonesia and Vietnam in early 2024.

Climateworks Centre hosted 15 leaders for the inaugural Southeast Asia Just Energy Transition Fellowship Program, as part of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade’s Australia Awards Fellowships in February.

The 2024 Southeast Asia Just Energy Transition Fellows in Melbourne in February 2024. (Climateworks Centre: Simon Leo Brown)

The Fellowship aims to support a timely, orderly and just energy transition in Southeast Asia by fostering a regional network of representatives from key government authorities, planning agencies, trade unions, think tanks, community and research organisations.

The experience included workshops and training with climate experts from Climateworks and Monash University; some of Australia’s leading institutions, government agencies, and think tanks; and speakers from other countries such as Indonesia and South Africa.

The Fellows embarked on excursions to Geelong and the Latrobe Valley (Climateworks Centre: Bri Hudson)

The group undertook field trips to mining sites, decommissioned and operational coal plants, battery and renewable energy projects to learn about regional economic transition, and how government, industry and community partnerships can drive innovation and action.

A place-based approach to energy transition

In recent reflections on their experience, fellows commented on the importance of the field trip to the Latrobe Valley, particularly learning about the closure of the Hazelwood power station and its impact on the local region.

‘The story of the Latrobe Valley is an interesting case study about energy transition in a region that is deeply attached to fossil fuels.’ Do Truong Phuong Lam, Research associate at the Fulbright School of Public Policy and Management, Fulbright University Vietnam.

‘Besides meeting with the community, I was also fascinated by the rehabilitation plan required by the Australian government for coal mine operations as the efforts to minimise the effect of these mines on the environment and the locals,’ Do Truong Phuong Lam said.

‘In other countries, if rehabilitation is compulsory, it will increase the cost of coal mining or coal plants, which can discourage corporations from operating fossil fuels and encourage them to deploy renewable energy.’

Governance is key to a successful transition

Anissa Suharsono, an Energy Policy Associate with the Energy program of the International Institute for Sustainable Development, said Australia’s experience showed that despite facing resistance and initial setbacks, consistent effort can make transitioning away from coal a reality, providing her with learnings and hope for Indonesia’s shift from fossil fuels.

Excursions saw the Fellows visit mining sites, decommissioned coal plants, battery and renewable energy projects. (Climateworks Centre: Bri Hudson)

‘A striking lesson emerged from our field trip to Latrobe Valley. It became evident that proper planning, communication strategies, and a clear roadmap can facilitate the acceptance of an energy transition, even by a community deeply entrenched in a coal-based economy for generations,’ she said.

‘With concerted efforts and strategic interventions, Indonesia, too, can overcome its energy transition challenges.’

Governments play a key role

Felicia Utomo Researcher at the Purnomo Yusgiantoro Center, an independent, non-governmental think tank in Jakarta, said Australia’s proactive approach to Just Energy Transition, marked by substantial investments in technology, strong policy support, decisive political will, and active stakeholder engagement, serves as an exemplary model.

‘Australia’s significant advancements in solar and wind energy capacities, propelled by government incentives and a robust public-private partnership model, stand out as particularly noteworthy achievements,’ she said.

A coordinated approach to accelerate the transition

Dr Doan Thi Thanh Thuy, a Postdoctoral Fellow at Fulbright School of Public Policy and Management, Fulbright University Vietnam, said the fellowship provided an invaluable opportunity to meet leaders, policymakers, and experts from Indonesia, Vietnam and Australia.

‘The fellowship program gave me practical insights into how various Australian government departments, research institutions, and corporations have been involved in the energy transition,’ she said.

‘Through my conversations with the Indonesian and Vietnamese fellows, I gained a deeper understanding of the current energy transition situation in Southeast Asia and identified some new research topics that I will continue to work on after the fellowship.’

Field trips enabled the Fellows to learn more about regional economic transition and how government, industry and community partnerships can drive innovation.(Climateworks Centre: Bri Hudson)

Programme Manager and Climateworks Southeast Asia Senior Project Manager Dr Ceren Ayas said this year’s program was an initial step towards a thriving community of practice among thought leaders who will be instrumental in accelerating energy transitions across the region.

‘The initiative offered tailored strategies and ample opportunity to exchange views and knowledge, empowering fellows to develop a shared understanding of critical sectors and stakeholders involved in energy transition across Australia and Southeast Asia,’ she said.

‘More specifically, the program equipped the fellows with advanced and integrated knowledge of global best practices in just energy transition mechanisms; fostered multi-stakeholder collaboration for operationalising Just Energy Transition Partnerships (JETPs) in Indonesia and Vietnam; and enhanced networking and partnership opportunities with key Australian organisations.

‘The fellowship program serves as a foundation for ongoing dialogue and lasting partnerships, fostering collaboration that will address the unique challenges and opportunities for a shared journey towards a net zero emissions future.’

