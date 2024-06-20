Regional Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning Coordinator – TTC (Xiengkhuang)

Position reserved for citizens of Lao PDR

Exciting opportunity to contribute to the primary education sector in Laos

Based in Xiengkhuang Province

Full-time, until June 2026

The Program

The Basic Education Quality and Access in Lao PDR (BEQUAL) program is led by the Government of Lao PDR with support from the Australian Government to advance the education priorities of the Ministry of Education and Sports (MoES) as described in the Education and Sports Sector Development Plan (ESSDP). BEQUAL Phase 2 continues the substantial progress and builds upon the achievements of the first phase (2015-2022). It provides support to the development of an enabling and inclusive teaching and learning environment for teachers and learners with a focus on those who may be disadvantaged because of gender, disability, ethnicity or language.

The Position

The Regional Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning (MEL) Coordinator supports the coordination and monitoring of BEQUAL supported initiatives at sub-national level. This includes implementing data collection and monitoring systems under the direction of the MEL Manager and in coordination with the Regional Implementation Manager. The position will be located in Xiengkhuang Teacher Training College (TTC) and will work collaboratively with the other BEQUAL TTC based positions, the Education Technical Adviser and Implementation Coordinator, to plan and implement MEL activities. The MEL Coordinator will also work closely with the relevant TTC and target districts for planning and implementation of monitoring and quality assurance BEQUAL activities.

The Person

The successful candidate has demonstrated practical experience planning and supporting the delivery of sub-national MEL activities, working with database and online reporting systems, as well as undertaking monitoring and evaluation fieldwork. Ideally the candidate will have experience using online data collection and management systems and supporting Government of Lao partners with data collection activities, including training on processes and procedures. The successful candidate has experience establishing and maintaining effective working relationships with Government of Lao officials and has experience working across cultures and as part of a diverse team with an eagerness to contribute to and facilitate transformational change in the quality of primary teaching.

How to Apply

Tetra Tech International Development is an equal opportunity employer. We encourage women, persons with a disability and people of diverse ethnicities to apply. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to sex, ethnicity, religion, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability, or age.

To apply for this position please visit Tetra Tech International Development Regional Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning (MEL) Coordinator, TTC – Tetra Tech International Development Careers (selectminds.com)

or search job Requisition number #75500000216

Applications close 11:55 pm, Sunday, the 7th of July 2024.