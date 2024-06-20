So long Riga… good morning Prague! Ready for part two of the Star Quest

Take a deep breath… and relax! Our 12 influencers from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Moldova, Georgia and Ukraine are now half way through their Star Quest to discover the impact of the European Union and the opportunities it offers.

After three days… and six quests… in the Latvian capital Riga, our team of adventurers are unpacking their bags in Prague, priming their cameras and brandishing their phones, ready to unlock the six remaining stars to complete their quest.

What have they done so far? In Latvia, the Star Quest took them from the Riga Technical University to the city’s central market, testing and tasting technology and great food, while learning about innovation and trade. They have showed off dance moves, faced off over the best cuisine, shared mysterious unboxing videos and street interviews with the beautiful people on the beautiful streets of Riga.

Travelling from Riga to Prague, the 12 influencers are leading the Shape Your Future campaign from 16-22 June, showcasing the experience of EU member states and promoting EU support and opportunities to their followers back home.

Catch up with the adventure on the EUNEIGHBOURS east Instagram page, and join us in Prague for the final leg of the adventure!

To accompany their mission, a dedicated campaign page highlights EU opportunities, support and inspiration for young people across the Eastern Partnership.