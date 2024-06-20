New UK Airport Scanners Cause Chaos For Passengers

Waiting passenger waiting passenger

What rights do passengers have if they miss a flight due to security queues?

UNITED KINGDOM, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As UK airports face significant delays due to the implementation of new security scanners and staff shortages, passengers are advised to prepare for long queues at security this summer. With some travellers missing their flights due to extended wait times, travel expert Steve Reid from Air Travel Claim offers essential guidance on navigating these challenges and understanding your rights.

Arrive Early to Avoid Missing Flights

Most UK airports recommend arriving at least two and a half hours before your flight's departure. Some airlines may advise arriving even earlier, so passengers should check their airline's specific recommendations. To support any potential claims for missed flights, passengers should keep evidence of their timely arrival, such as parking tickets or receipts from within the airport terminal.

Navigating Security Checks

With the introduction of new security screening technology, confusion about hand luggage rules has increased. Passengers are advised to adhere to the old regulations: only liquids, pastes, and gels in containers up to 100ml are permitted in hand luggage. Items larger than this must be checked in.

Travel documents should be readily accessible, and passengers should comply with their airline’s cabin baggage allowance. During the security search, keep liquids and gels in hand luggage unless instructed otherwise. Electrical items should also remain in hand luggage unless otherwise directed. To facilitate a smoother process, ensure all items are removed from pockets, including phones, keys, and coins, and remove belts, jackets, coats, jewellery, and wearable tech. Be prepared to remove your shoes if asked and inform security officers of any metal limbs or implants, ideally with a confirmation note from a GP.

Compensation and Refunds for Missed Flights

Missing a flight due to security queues generally does not qualify for compensation from either the airport or the airline. Airports do not have policies to reimburse passengers for missed flights due to security delays. Legal claims against airports, such as those based on ‘frustrated contract’ arguments, would likely require court action and incur significant costs.

Airline Check-in Delays

Long queues at airline check-in desks and bag drops are the airline’s responsibility. Some airlines offer a night-before bag drop service, which can help alleviate stress on the day of departure. If passengers arrive on time as advised by the airline but miss their flight due to check-in delays, they may have grounds for a claim under the Consumer Rights Act, though this might also require court action.

Travel Insurance Considerations

Not all travel insurance policies cover missed departures due to long security queues. Policies typically cover extraordinary circumstances like severe weather or illness but may not include security delays. Passengers should review their insurance terms to ensure adequate coverage.

Advice for Imminent Flight Departures

If you are about to miss your flight because of queues, seek assistance from airport staff immediately. Most airports will prioritise passengers close to departure times.

Post-Missed Flight Steps

If you miss your flight despite arriving on time and due to long queues, contact your airline promptly. Some airlines may rebook you on the next available flight at no extra cost, though others might charge a rebooking fee. Additionally, passengers can reclaim the air passenger duty (APD) from HMRC for missed flights by writing to their airline, though an administration fee may apply.

About Air Travel Claim

For almost two decades, Air Travel Claim has been assisting millions of people in reclaiming money that is rightfully theirs. As a claims management service, customers choose Air Travel Claim for its expertise and skill in overseeing and handling claims to achieve a positive outcome.

Air Travel Claim champions the rights of individuals and takes on organisations and institutions that hide behind ‘red tape’ to dissuade ordinary people from receiving repayments and compensation they are owed.