Gushcloud Thailand Shares Tips for a Strong Content Creator - Brand Relationship
Its Country Director for Thailand joined a panel discussion with YouTuber PetchZ and Sasi at the Creative Talk Conference 2024
Anytime is a good time for aspiring content creators to start their journeys. They should begin with something they genuinely love, leveraging their passion to generate income.”BANGKOK, THAILAND, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gushcloud Thailand, a creator, content, and brand management company powered by data and technology, shared insights on creator economy during the Creative Talk Conference (CTC) 2024, presented by leading property company AP Thailand.
The two-day conference, themed "Creative Generation," aimed to be a knowledge gathering event for over 100 attendees to unlock their creativity in business, self-development, and innovation to foster a vibrant creative economy in Thailand.
Nirote Chaweewannakorn, Gushcloud Country Director - Thailand and Head of Talent - Southeast Asia, represented the company in the panel, “Success in Content Creator x Business.” The session emphasized the impact of content creators on business. It also provided an in-depth analysis of the current market landscape, and addressed how emerging content creators can sustain their income and find balance when collaborating with brands.
He shared that the overall creator economy rose over 20% globally, the value is 2,500 USD approximately while the influencer advertising market in Thailand is expected to grow by 10 to 15 percent annually until 2030, potentially doubling in the next decade. Because of this, he said, “Anytime is a good time for aspiring content creators to start their journeys. They should begin with something they genuinely love, leveraging their passion to generate income.”
He also shared tips for content creators looking to collaborate with brands to increase their revenue. “Their identity and content should align with the brand's needs. They should aim for long-term partnerships, maintain authenticity, adapt to trends, understand AI technologies that can aid their work, master how to sell their creations or promote their channels, as well as comprehend the content business. Meanwhile, brands should study whether the creator's content truly aligns with the campaign's purpose, beyond just fitting the target audience.”
Chaweewannakorn was on stage with Thanatporn Ananthanakasem, a Gushcloud talent and star of her own YouTube channel called PetchZ. She began creating content while studying at the Faculty of Arts at Chulalongkorn University. Speaking on behalf of creators who work with brands, Ananthanakasem said, “Seek brands that align with your followers' targets, balancing content to suit your fan base. Choose brands that your fans can use and maintain your unique style while effectively communicating key messages.”
Ananthanakasem also advised aspiring content creators to “recognize their unique traits, set clear goals, explore new ideas, adapt content to trends to expand their audience, continuously develop themselves, and remain authentic. Plus, study AI to achieve their goals.” In fact, she herself uses AI for subtitle translations to save time.
Lastly, Kleddao Jitchuenchote, Sasi Senior Brand Manager, also joined the panel and emphasized the importance of balancing brand and creator collaboration to produce quality content. She said, “Brands need clear campaign objectives and comprehensive briefs to ensure creators understand the brand and key messages.”
Sharing her process, Jitchuenchote said she starts by analyzing campaigns and products to identify different targets, avoid repetitive communication patterns, and use a variety of influencers, including Beauty, Lifestyle, Fashion, and Travel influencers from Thailand, China, and Korea. They also consider the creator's character alignment with the campaign and product.
In closing, Chaweewannakorn stressed that seeking managers or partners is essential to support a creator’s work and address gaps between brands and creators. In their case, Gushcloud Thailand offers talent management—signing content creators to help them strategize their content and achieve mutual goals.
