Addlly AI Launches AI Playground: Integrating Brand Data, Social Listening, and LLMs for Targeted Enterprise Marketing

Addlly AI unveils significant upgrades to its Gen AI tools, introducing new features to AI Playground aimed at enhancing targeted enterprise marketing.

RAFFLES PLACE, SINGAPORE, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Addlly AI, a leader in Gen AI-powered solutions for Asian markets, is thrilled to announce the launch of its groundbreaking no-prompt AI Playground. This innovative platform revolutionizes content creation for businesses by leveraging brand data, social listening, and powerful multiple language models (LLMs) to produce highly customized content tailored to every stage of the customer journey.

The AI Playground is designed to let companies produce personalised marketing content by using the power of multiple LLMs and Gen AI techniques. It makes the process faster, easier, and much more productive for enterprise users. By integrating Gen AI with analytical AI using multiple language models, businesses can generate high-quality, ready-to-publish articles in under five minutes. This saves time and effort, which is a huge advantage for marketing teams trying to generate full funnel content for multiple markets:

Key Benefits for Enterprises:

- Fast Content Creation: Enterprises can quickly produce engaging and high-quality content, ensuring their brand remains active and interesting.

- Cost-Effective: The AI Playground significantly reduces content creation costs by up to 50 percent, compared to traditional methods, allowing businesses to allocate resources to other important areas.

- Tailored Content: By leveraging brand data and social listening insights, the AI Playground enables enterprises to create content that directly resonates with their audience, enhancing engagement and conversion rates.

"By merging cutting-edge AI technology with valuable data insights, we help businesses produce content that's not just fast and more targeted, but also highly relevant and impactful. This innovation underscores our commitment to driving success in digital marketing with innovative Gen AI tools," said Tina Chopra, CEO and Co-Founder of Addlly AI.

The Addlly AI Playground easily integrates with various marketing insights, such as customer surveys, product features, and real-time social listening. This makes it simple for businesses to create customized workflows. Additionally, it supports content creation in multiple Asian languages, allowing businesses to connect with a wider audience in the region.

By using real-time search data and unique analytics models, the AI Playground keeps content relevant and engaging by continuously updating based on current trends. The platform also employs reliable web scraping tools and secure data handling practices, ensuring safe and dependable content creation, which is crucial for building and maintaining trust with enterprise clients.

Additionally, the AI Playground excels at creating workflow engines for corporate environments, streamlining the process of content creation and management. This capability ensures that enterprise clients can maintain a consistent and efficient content production pipeline. By using the Addlly AI Playground businesses can bring about significant cost reduction of up to 50 percent on average compared to traditional content creation methods. This cost efficiency allows companies to allocate resources to other critical areas while still benefiting from superior content.

About Addlly AI:

Addlly AI is a Singapore-based Generative AI startup dedicated to transforming digital marketing content creation. By combining multiple AI technologies and LLMs with human editorial expertise, Addlly AI offers a comprehensive platform for creating personalized, high-quality content at scale. The company supports multiple Asian languages, including Bahasa Indonesia, and provides tools like the 1-Click Blog Writer, SEO Blog Co-pilot, and Social Media Post Generator.

Recognized with a Bronze Award in the Digital Content Category at the ASEAN Digital Awards 2024, Addlly AI is part of the IMDA Gen AI Sandbox and the first Microsoft Gen AI Growth Accelerator program run in association with BLOCK71 and NUS Enterprise. The company is also one of the startups under the AWS GenAI BuildPad 2024 program. These initiatives help Addlly AI refine its capabilities and deliver innovative, AI-driven solutions to businesses worldwide.

For more information on Addlly AI and their innovative solutions, visit https://addlly.ai/.

Media Contact: Ronie Ganguly, Co-founder Addlly AI

Phone: +65 9152 8252

Email: hello@addlly.ai

Company Address: 50 Raffles Place, Level 46, Singapore Land Tower, Singapore 048623