New Haven Barracks / Recklessly Endangering another person, Unlawful Mischief, Disorderly Conduct
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B5002773
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kelsey Dobson
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: 6/19/2024 @ 1736 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 30, Cornwall, VT
VIOLATION(s):
-Unlawful Mischief
-Disorderly Conduct
-Recklessly Endangering another Person
ACCUSED: Vincent Gardon
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cornwall, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 6/19/2024 at approximately 1736 hours, Troopers from the New Haven Barracks were notified of a suspicious person on Vermont Route 30 near the intersection with Swamp Road in the Town of Cornwall. Investigation revealed Vincent Gardon (46) of Cornwall, VT, brandished and discharged a firearm on the shoulder of Vermont Route 30. He also stood in the middle of Route 30, stopping traffic while waving a firearm. Gardon was taken into custody and released with a citation to appear before the Vermont Superior Court – Addison Criminal Division at a later date.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/26/2024 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Kelsey Dobson (426)
Vermont State Police
Troop “B”, New Haven Barracks
Tel: (802) 388-4919
kelsey.dobson@vermont.gov