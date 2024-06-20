Submit Release
New Haven Barracks / Recklessly Endangering another person, Unlawful Mischief, Disorderly Conduct

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 24B5002773

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kelsey Dobson

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 6/19/2024 @ 1736 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 30, Cornwall, VT

VIOLATION(s):

 

-Unlawful Mischief

-Disorderly Conduct

-Recklessly Endangering another Person

 

ACCUSED: Vincent Gardon

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cornwall, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 6/19/2024 at approximately 1736 hours, Troopers from the New Haven Barracks were notified of a suspicious person on Vermont Route 30 near the intersection with Swamp Road in the Town of Cornwall.  Investigation revealed Vincent Gardon (46) of Cornwall, VT, brandished and discharged a firearm on the shoulder of Vermont Route 30. He also stood in the middle of Route 30, stopping traffic while waving a firearm. Gardon was taken into custody and released with a citation to appear before the Vermont Superior Court – Addison Criminal Division at a later date.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/26/2024 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Kelsey Dobson (426)

Vermont State Police

Troop “B”, New Haven Barracks

Tel: (802) 388-4919

kelsey.dobson@vermont.gov

 

