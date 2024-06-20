PHILIPPINES, June 20 - Press Release

June 20, 2024 Gatchalian seeks inquiry on proliferation of fake birth certificates Senator Win Gatchalian wants to probe the proliferation of fake birth certificates which allow unscrupulous individuals including foreign nationals to secure government-issued identification, evade immigration laws, and perpetrate crimes. "Syndicates may be behind the proliferation of fake birth certificates as well as the apparent abuse of the late birth registration system," Gatchalian said, as he filed Senate Resolution 1053. Gatchalian's resolution follows findings of discrepancies in the birth certificate of Bamban Mayor Alice Guo, citing specifically the absence of government records proving the existence of one Amelia Leal, the named mother in Guo's birth certificate. A Senate fact-finding investigation revealed that Amelia Leal does not have any birth or marriage certificate. Guo is being linked to the operations of a POGO hub in Bamban, which was recently raided by the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) for violation of human trafficking laws and serious illegal detention. Gatchalian, chair of the Senate Committee on Ways and Means, pointed out that investigations conducted by the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), the Bureau of Immigration (BI), and the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) have brought to light the alarming proliferation of fake or spurious birth certificates, which some foreign nationals use to secure government identification and evade the country's immigration laws. During the Senate deliberations on the PSA's 2024 budget, the agency disclosed that at least 308 fake birth certificates were used for Philippine passport applications from January to September last year, he said. Six of these birth certificates belonged to foreign nationals who were issued Philippine passports. The PSA is currently investigating the ongoing proliferation of fake birth certificates, including around 300 incidents involving Filipinos and 65 cases involving foreigners, the senator disclosed. The DFA, on the other hand, has prevented over a hundred attempts of foreigners in applying for Philippine passports using spurious documents, with over 55 active cases referred to law enforcement agencies. According to the DFA, foreign nationals pose as Filipinos by presenting authentic and genuine PSA-issued birth certificates, along with valid government-issued ID. The BI, for its part, has expressed alarm over incidents involving overstaying foreigners who misrepresent themselves to secure Philippine documents and evade immigration inspection, Gatchalian said. Gatchalian naghain ng resolusyon para imbestigahan ang paglaganap ng mga pekeng birth certificate Nais ni Senador Win Gatchalian na imbestigahan ang paglaganap ng mga pekeng birth certificate na nagbibigay-daan para sa mga masasamang indibidwal kabilang ang mga dayuhan na makakuha ng pagkakakilanlan na galing sa gobyerno, makaiwas sa mga batas ng immigration, at gumawa ng mga krimen. "Maaaring mga sindikato ang nasa likod ng paglaganap ng mga pekeng birth certificate gayundin ang maliwanag na pag-abuso sa late birth registration system," sabi ni Gatchalian, na naghain ng Senate Resolution 1053. Ang resolusyon ni Gatchalian ay kasunod ng pagkakadiskubre ng mga inconsistency sa birth certificate ni Bamban Mayor Alice Guo, lalo na ang kawalan ng mga talaan ng gobyerno na nagpapatunay sa pagkakaroon ng isang Amelia Leal, ang pinangalanang ina sa birth certificate ni Guo. Sa pagsisiyasat ng Senado, lumabas na walang birth o marriage certificate si Amelia Leal. Iniuugnay si Guo sa mga operasyon ng isang POGO hub sa Bamban, na kamakailan ay ni-raid ng Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) at ng Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) dahil sa mga kaso ng human trafficking at serious illegal detention. Ipinunto ni Gatchalian, chairperson ng Senate Committee on Ways and Means, na ang mga pagsisiyasat na isinagawa ng Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), Bureau of Immigration (BI), at Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) ay nagbigay-liwanag sa nakababahala na paglaganap ng mga peke o kahina-hinalang birth certificates na ginagamit ng ilang dayuhan para lang makakuha ng pagkakakilanlan galing sa pamahalaan at maiwasan ang mga batas sa imigrasyon ng bansa. Sa deliberasyon ng Senado noon para sa 2024 budget ng PSA, ibinunyag ng ahensya na hindi bababa sa 308 pekeng birth certificates ang ginamit para sa aplikasyon ng Philippine passports mula Enero hanggang Setyembre noong nakaraang taon, aniya. Anim sa mga birth certificate na ito ay pag-aari ng mga dayuhang nauna nang nabigyan ng Philippine passport. Kasalukuyang iniimbestigahan ng PSA ang patuloy na paglaganap ng mga pekeng birth certificate, kabilang ang humigit-kumulang 300 insidente na kinasasangkutan ng mga Pilipino at 65 kaso na kinasasangkutan ng mga dayuhan, pagbubunyag ng senador. Sa kabilang banda, pinigilan ng DFA ang mahigit isang daang pagtatangka ng mga dayuhan na makakuha ng Philippine passport gamit ang mga pekeng dokumento, kung saan may 55 na mga aktibong kaso na isinangguni sa mga law enforcement agency. Ayon sa DFA, ang mga dayuhang ito ay nagpapanggap bilang mga Pilipino sa pamamagitan ng pagpapakita ng authentic at genuine PSA-issued birth certificates, kasama ang valid government-issued ID. Sa bahagi naman ng BI, nagpahayag ito ng pagkaalarma sa mga insidente na kinasasangkutan ng mga overstaying na dayuhan upang makakuha ng mga dokumento ng Pilipinas at umiwas sa inspeksyon ng imigrasyon, sabi ni Gatchalian.