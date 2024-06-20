The World's Premier 4-in-1 Large 4K Hybrid Rolling Display with Wheels: INNOCN Rolling Display 32S1U Pro
Transforming Workspaces with Superior Mobility, Stunning Visuals, and Smart FunctionalitySHENZHEN, CHINA, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INNOCN, a pioneer in cutting-edge display technology, is thrilled to announce the debut of the INNOCN 32S1U Pro 4K Touchscreen Movable Monitor. This state-of-the-art monitor is poised to transform users' engagement with digital environments, blending superior image quality, versatile mobility, and intelligent features to boost productivity and entertainment experiences. Originally priced at $1499.99, it is now available for an introductory price of $999.99 with a $500 discount using the code: 32D4U4KM. This innovative smart screen surpasses traditional color TVs and tablets, offering a portable and interactive solution.
The INNOCN 32S1U Pro boasts a stunning 32-inch 4K UHD display, delivering crisp, vibrant visuals with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. This advanced screen technology ensures precise color accuracy and sharp detail, making it ideal for a variety of applications, from professional graphic design and video editing to immersive gaming and streaming.
One of the standout features is its unique movable design. Equipped with a versatile stand and smooth-rolling wheels, the monitor can be effortlessly relocated to different areas of a workspace or home. This mobility allows users to create dynamic, adaptable environments, whether for collaborative meetings, personal workstations, or entertainment hubs.
This is not just a monitor; it's a smart device. With integrated Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities, users can connect various peripherals and enjoy seamless wireless functionality. The monitor also features built-in speakers, a remote control, and multiple connectivity options, including HDMI, USB-C, and DisplayPort, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of devices.
Pearl Li
INNOCN
+86 135 2886 6386
marketing@innocn.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok