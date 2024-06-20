CSSI joined the Nation to celebrate King’s Birth day

The Correctional Service of Solomon Islands (CSSI) joined the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF), HCC Law Enforcement, Boys Scout, Girl Guides, Brownies, and Pathfinders to commemorate the 75th King’s official Birthday Parade Celebration at the Solomon Islands National Stadium in Honiara on 14 June 2024.

Commissioner Mactus Forau congratulate and acknowledge his officers for the high level of performance displayed during the anniversary parade at the Solomon Islands National Stadium.

King Charles III, formerly known as the Prince of Wales, became King on the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II on 8 September 2022.

Happy 75th King’s Official Birthday, Solomon Islands.

CSSI Female platoon at slow march past led by platoon commander Inspector Martha Alabae.

CSSI Press