Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,700 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,626 in the last 365 days.

CSSI joined the Nation to celebrate King’s Birth day

The Correctional Service of Solomon Islands (CSSI) joined the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF), HCC Law Enforcement, Boys Scout, Girl Guides, Brownies, and Pathfinders to commemorate the 75th King’s official Birthday Parade Celebration at the Solomon Islands National Stadium in Honiara on 14 June 2024.

Commissioner Mactus Forau congratulate and acknowledge his officers for the high level of performance displayed during the anniversary parade at the Solomon Islands National Stadium.

King Charles III, formerly known as the Prince of Wales, became King on the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II on 8 September 2022.
Happy 75th King’s Official Birthday, Solomon Islands.

 

CSSI Female platoon at slow march past led by platoon commander Inspector Martha Alabae.

CSSI Press

You just read:

CSSI joined the Nation to celebrate King’s Birth day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more