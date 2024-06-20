HOST COMMITTEE PREPARES FOR THE PIDC’S RAM IN HONIARA FROM 24th TO 28th JUNE 2024.

Preparations by the Host Committee for the Pacific Immigration Development Community’s, PIDC’s, Regular Annual Meeting, RAM, is well underway in Honiara.

The Immigration Department within the Ministry of Commerce, Industries, Labour, and Immigration, MCILI, is preparing to host the PIDC’s RAM, in Honiara from 24th-28th June 2024.

Around sixty participants from PIDC Member states are expected to attend the PIDC’s RAM with the theme: “Together we build the Blue Pacific for our Economic Prosperity.”

The weeklong program is scheduled to start with the Board meeting on Monday 24th June, followed by Regular Annual Meeting on Tuesday 25th to Thursday 27th June 2024.

Solomon Islands will be Chairing the RAM and consequently becoming the PIDC Board Chair for the financial year; July 2024 to June 2025.

This is the first time for Solomon Islands to host the regional event after the PIDC Secretariat endorsed the Solomon Islands Immigration Division as the next successful bidder for 2024 during the RAM in Vanuatu, June 2023.

The outcome of the meeting will help MCILI in the pursuit for Solomon Islands Division to aspire to reform promoting comprehensive legislations, investments, orderly migration, border modernisation to effectively and efficiently administer Immigration and citizen service.

RAM forum is an important event for members to come together and discuss the PIDC members’ developmental programs, presenting various reporting and update members on the financial budget, including development programs to be undertaken for the next financial year beginning July 2024.

Meanwhile, the PIDC Secretariat members have started arriving in the country and all participants are scheduled to arrive by the weekend well ahead of next week’s meeting.

Detail program of the event will be distributed to media and the public later.

GCU Press