Profound Impact™ Corporation Appoints Patrick Michaud as Chief Financial Officer
Patrick’s proven track record and leadership in financial operations make him the perfect fit for Profound Impact.”WATERLOO, ON, CANADA, June 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Profound Impact™ Corporation (“Profound Impact” ), a leading AI and data analytics company located in the Toronto-Waterloo Tech corridor, is pleased is pleased to announce that Patrick Michaud has joined as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”). Patrick brings extensive experience in financial management and strategic growth, with a career spanning several decades in various senior leadership roles.
— Deborah Rosati, Board Chair
Patrick joins Profound Impact while continuing to serve as CFO at Integral Wealth Securities Limited, a position he has held since 2020. At Integral Wealth, he manages all financial operations and regulatory financial compliance, and co-developed strategic initiatives, including the acquisition of a US broker-dealer and the expansion of insurance-related operations. Patrick also served as CFO at Hampton Financial Corporation and held senior roles at Technicore Group of Companies, Score Media Inc., and GlycoDesign Inc.
“We are thrilled to welcome Patrick to our leadership team,” said Dr. Sherry Shannon-Vanstone, Founder, President & CEO of Profound Impact. “His extensive experience in financial management and strategic planning will be invaluable as we continue to drive growth and innovation at Profound Impact. We look forward to his contributions in advancing our mission to connect great people to do great things.”
Deborah Rosati, Chair of the Board, commented: “Patrick’s proven track record and leadership in financial operations make him the perfect fit for Profound Impact. His strategic insight and experience will be instrumental in guiding the company through its next phase of growth and development.”
“I am excited to join Profound Impact at such a pivotal time,” said Patrick. “Profound Impact’s commitment to leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technology to connect researchers, industry partners and funding opportunities aligns perfectly with my passion for fostering innovation and growth. I look forward to contributing to the company’s mission and helping drive its vision forward.”
Patrick holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of Western Ontario, a Bachelor of Engineering (Civil) from the Royal Military College, and numerous professional certifications, including CPA-CGA and ICD.D. His board service includes roles as Chair of the International Consortium on Anti-Virals and Director of Macaloney Brewers & Distillers Ltd.
Dr. Shannon-Vanstone added: “As we welcome Patrick, we also extend our heartfelt gratitude to Kasia Malz, our outgoing CFO, for her dedicated service and significant contributions to Profound Impact. Kasia's leadership and expertise have been pivotal during her tenure, and we wish her the very best in her future endeavors.”
For more information about Profound Impact and our innovative solutions, visit www.profoundimpact.com.
ABOUT PROFOUND IMPACT™ CORPORATION
Based in the Toronto-Waterloo technology corridor, Profound Impact’s AI-powered platform – Research Impact – helps academic and industry researchers find the perfect funding match. With over $2.5 Trillion in research funding opportunities, 100,000s industry partners and 25 Million researchers globally, finding the optimal grant for academic and industry innovators is often overwhelming and unnecessarily time-consuming. More than just a search engine, Research Impact offers automatic, targeted and timely matching. Profound Impact’s customers include top North American research institutions, universities and industry partners. CEO and Founder Sherry Shannon-Vanstone is a serial technology entrepreneur with an unparalleled track record. She has had five successful start-ups and exits in Silicon Valley and Canada, including two IPOs and acquisitions. To learn more, visit www.profoundimpact.com.
Alex Hebard
Durrell Communications
+1 519-500-4408
alexh@durrellcomm.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube