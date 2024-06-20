Najar Investigations signs agreement with 'Big Tech' giant to deploy penetration test
By conducting regular penetration testing, companies not only ensure their data is safeguarded, but their most valuable assets – employees and intellectual property – are also protected.”MURRIETA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Najar Investigations, one of the leading private investigations firms in Southern California, has signed an exclusive agreement to conduct high-level penetration testing for its new client, one of the largest IT companies in the world.
Penetration testing, sometimes referred to as pen testing, is a crucial process for ensuring the security of a company's assets. It involves identifying vulnerabilities and weaknesses in a security structure or apparatus that could be exploited by malicious actors.
Najar Investigations entered into an agreement to provide penetration testing for a confidential client in the "Big Tech" sector that ranks in the top tier of Fortune 500 companies. The penetration test will begin next week, and conclude with a report that provides critical insight into how one of Silicon Valley's most dominant businesses can continue to maintain its competitive position by safeguarding its data and property against threats.
"In today's digital landscape, where data breaches are becoming more common internally, penetration testing has become a necessary step for companies to protect their sensitive data and maintain the trust of their clients or customer base," said Mohammed Najar, CEO and lead investigator of Najar Investigations.
"Penetration testing can be intense depending on the size and scope of the project, as well as the complexity of the facility. However, the cost of a potential breach can be extremely high, making penetration testing a worthwhile investment," he added.
Najar Investigations is a full-service private investigations firm headquartered in Murrieta, one of the fastest growing cities in Riverside County, which has a median income of $117,037 (2022 U.S. Census), and the median home price is exactly $700,000, according to a May 2024 report from Realtor.com. The firm is headed by Najar, a former Riverside County sheriff's deputy and U.S. Marine with more than three decades of experience in criminal justice, public safety and the armed forces. He is also an adjunct professor who has taught criminal justice to students with the University of Phoenix for more than a decade. His career as a private investigations and security professional also became the inspiration for the character "Mo" in the Amazon Original Series "Bosch: Legacy."
"With the number of evolving security threats and data breaches growing, companies are under immense pressure to secure their facilities and systems. By conducting regular penetration testing, companies not only ensure their data is safeguarded, but their most valuable assets – employees and intellectual property – are also protected," said Najar.
For more information about Najar Investigations, visit www.NajarInvestigations.com or call 855-462-6300.
