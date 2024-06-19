Antoine du Chez Celebrates 50 Years in Denver Metro Area with New Ownership by Female Entrepreneurs
We are thrilled to be part of Antoine du Chez's history and future. Our goal is to maintain the high standards that our clients have come to expect while introducing innovative services and products.”CENTENNIAL, CO, USA, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Antoine du Chez, a revered full-service salon and spa in the south Denver metro area, proudly announces its 50th anniversary under new female ownership. The esteemed establishment, known for its luxurious hair, spa, and body treatments, has been a staple in the community since 1974.
In August 2023, Antoine du Chez was acquired by Tanya Rabinowitz and Christina Critchell, two seasoned professionals with 35 years of combined industry experience. Together, they bring a fresh vision while honoring the salon and spa's rich heritage.
A New Chapter with Experienced Leadership
Tanya Rabinowitz and Christina Critchell first met in 2013, quickly realizing their shared passion for the industry and a mutual dream of entrepreneurship. Their complementary skills have been instrumental in their success: Christina focuses on operational excellence, ensuring that every guest receives top-tier service, while Tanya oversees the business functions, including human resources, marketing, finance, and strategic planning.
Celebrating a Milestone
As Antoine du Chez celebrates 50 years of exceptional service, the new owners are dedicated to continuing its legacy of luxury and quality. The salon offers a wide range of services, including hair color, cuts and specialty hair treatments, massages, facials, waxing, nail services, and body treatments. The product lines available include prestigious brands such as Kerastase, Oribe, R+Co for hair care, and Eminence Organics and Image Skincare for spa treatments.
Looking Forward
Now a women-owned business, Antoine du Chez will continue to be a haven of beauty and relaxation for its clients. The 50th-anniversary celebrations will be combined with a holiday party in December, featuring special promotions, events, and exclusive offers to thank the loyal clientele and welcome new guests.
For more information about services, or to schedule an appointment, please visit www.antoineduchez.com or call 303.768.9551.
