When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: June 18, 2024 FDA Publish Date: June 19, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potentially under processed, which could lead to the potential for spoilage organisms or pathogens Company Name: Hudson Harvest Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Hudson Harvest of Germantown, NY, is voluntarily recalling Hudson Harvest Tomato Basil Sauce because of reported swelling, leaking, or bursting jars. There is a possibility that the product has been under processed, which could lead to the potential for spoilage organisms or pathogens.

The product was sold to retailers in NY, CT, and MA during the months of May and June 2024.

The product is packaged in a 16-ounce glass jar and printed with lot # 1042426, UPC # 683720301567. The UPC can be found above the bar code, and the lot number can be found on the side of the jar.

No illnesses or other adverse consequences have been reported to date

Consumers should not use this product, even if it does not appear to be spoiled. If you have purchased this product, please return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. If you have any questions, please contact us at 1-800-811-3795 (extension 2) 9am – 5pm EST.