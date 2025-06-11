P. East Trading Corp Distributors Issues Alert on Uneviscerated 'Salted Smoked Split Herring’ Due to Potential Clostridium Botulinum Contamination
Summary
- Company Announcement Date:
-
- FDA Publish Date:
-
- Product Type:
- Food & Beverages
Foodborne Illness
- Reason for Announcement:
-
Recall Reason Description
Potential Foodborne Illness – Clostridium Botulinum
- Company Name:
- P. East Trading Corp Distributors
- Brand Name:
-
- Product Description:
-
Product Description
Uneviscerated Salted Smoked Split Herring
Company Announcement
P. East Trading Corp. of Bronx, NY is recalling Salted Smoked Split Herring because the product was found to be over 5" in length and uneviscerated, as such having potential to be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, a bacterium which can cause life-threatening illness or death. Consumers are warned not to use the product even if it does not look or smell spoiled.
The sale of uneviscerated fish over 5" in length may contain Clostridium botulinum spores as they are more likely to be concentrated in the viscera than any other portion of the fish. Botulism, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning, can cause the following symptoms: general weakness, dizziness, double-vision and trouble with speaking or swallowing. Difficulty in breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distension and constipation may also be common symptoms. People experiencing these problems should seek immediate medical attention.
The recalled "Salted Smoked Split Herring" was distributed to retail locations in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut in 18 lbs. wooden boxes with container code Lot 1 PRC5073. The "Salted Smoked Split Herring" is a product of Canada manufactured by Sea Star Seafood Ltd.
The product was likely to be repacked by these retail locations in deli-style or other retail packaging. Retail packaging and coding will vary based on location of purchase. A list of locations that received and potentially sold the recalled products can be found below.
The "Salted Smoked Split Herring" was sampled by a New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspector and subsequent analysis of the product by New York State Food Laboratory personnel confirmed the herring was not properly eviscerated prior to processing.
No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.
Consumers that have purchased "Salted Smoked Split Herring", from the following stores below, are advised not to eat it and should return it to the place of purchase for a full a refund. Consumers with questions may contact P. East Trading Corp. at (718) 991-6070 or Email at peastl@gmail.com or contact Jay Hong, Office Manager.
**Retail Locations:
PIONNER SUPERMARKET, Newark NJ
JOE'S MARKET #3, Irvington NJ
KEYFOOD SUPERMARKET, Laurelton NY
HAPPY FRUIT MARKET, Teaneck NJ
EXTRA SUPER MARKET, East Orange NJ
SUPER FRESH, Irvington NJ
FOOD BAZAAR SUPERMARKET, North Bergen NJ
FOOD WORLD SUPER FRESH, Middlesex NJ
FOOD BAZAAR SUPERMARKET, Fairview NJ
TROPICAL SUN SUPERMARKET, East Orange, NJ
IDEAL FOOD BASKET, Brooklyn NY
WILLIAM'S FARM #2, Yonkers NY
S & H FRUITS and VEGETABLES, Bronx NY
FOOD BAZAAR SUPERMARKET(Myrtle), Brooklyn NY
C TOWN SUPERMARKET, Brooklyn NY
KEY FOOD SUPERMARKET, Brooklyn NY
AMERICAS FOOD BASKET, Brooklyn NY
FOOD BAZAAR SUPERMARKET, Westbury NY
MK NY FISH & VEGETABLES, Bronx NY
TROPICAL DAIRY FARM CORP., Bronx NY
FOOD BAZAAR SUPERMARKET(161 ST), Bronx NY
VALUE FRESH MARKET INC, Hollis NY
IDEAL FOOD BASKET, Brooklyn NY
KEY FOOD FRESH, Brooklyn NY
LULUCOCO, INC, Spring Valley NY
CHOP SHOP FRESH MEAT MARKET, Brooklyn NY
MARKET FRESH, Newburgh NY
C TOWN SUPERMARKET, Hempstead NY
FAMILY BEST FARM, Brooklyn NY
ROSEDALE FRUIT, Jamaica NY
S WON PROVISION INC, Bronx NY
FOOD BAZAAR SUPERMARKEL Hempstead NY
SUPER FRESH, Baldwin NY
FRUIT TREE FARM, Copiague NY
BROTHER'S PRODUCE CO., Bronx NY
GOLDEN CITRUS MARKET INC, Brooklyn NY
SHOP FAIR SUPERMARKET, Bronx NY
Y & R FARM INC., Brooklyn NY
JOHNS FARM MARKET, Queens NY
FOOD BAZAAR SUPERMARKET, New York NY
KEY FOOD SUPERMARKET, Far Rockaway NY
NEW UTICA FOOD MARKET CORP., Brooklyn NY
IDEAL FOOD BASKET, Brooklyn NY
JOY BEST FRUIT BROOKLYN NY
IDEAL FOOD BASKET SUPERMARKET, BROOKLYN NY
Z & H MINI MARKET, BROOKLYN NY
YELLOW MARKET, BROOKLYN NY
SK FARM EP CORP, BROOKLYN NY
K - SUPER MARKET, JAMAICA NY
FOOD BAZAAR SUPERMARKET(Mt Vernon), BRONX NY
BEST H&H, INC, BRONX NY
DK FAMILY PRODUCE, BROOKLYN NY
CO CO MARKET INC, BROOKLYN NY
MARKET FRESH, MIDDLETOWN NY
FOOD BAZAAR SUPERMARKET, BRIDGEPORT CT
FOOD BAZAAR SUPERMARKET(JUNIUS), BROOKLYN NY
BOGOPA FARMBRIA, QUEENS NY
BEST FARM MARKET, BROOKLYN NY
GREEN POINT, JAMAICA NY
J & D FARM MARKET CORP., JAMAICA NY
FOOD BAZAAR SUPERMARKET(MANHATTAN AVE), BROOKLYN NY
MANGO KING FARMERS MARKET, BROOKLYN NY
SUPER FRESH SUPERMARKET, BROOKLYN NY
GREEN FRUIT - SUTPHIN, JAMAICA NY
MERRICK COUNTRY FOODS, QUEENS NY
KINGSBRIDGE FARM, BRONX NY
ASIA SUPERMARKET INC / JD PRODUCE, SYRACUSE NY
FOOD BAZAAR SUPERMARKET(57), CORONA NY
LIBERTY PRODUCE CORP., RICHMOND HILL NY
GOLDEN MANGO FARM, OZONE PARK NY
KEY FOOD SUPERMARKET, BROOKLYN NY
FOOD BAZAAR SUPERMARKET(163), BRONX NY
FOOD BAZAAR SUPERMARKET, TRENTON NJ
WEST INDIAN FARM MARKET, QUEENS NY
Company Contact Information
- Consumers:
- P. East Trading Corp, or contact Jay Hong, Office Manager
- (718) 991-6070
- peastl@gmail.com
