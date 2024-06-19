Attorney General Bonta, Law Enforcement Partners Announce APPS Operation Leading to Four Felony Arrests, Seizure of Weapons, Drugs, and Ammunition in Tulare County

FRESNO — California Attorney General Bonta, together with law enforcement partners, today announced the arrests of four suspects in Tulare County, and the seizure of a large cache of illegal firearms, magazines, drugs, ammunition, and cash. This investigation was initiated on a subject determined to be prohibited through the Armed and Prohibited Persons database. Further investigation revealed additional illegal activity, resulting in the arrest of a group of suspects involved with significant illicit drug trafficking and manufacturing activities.

“These arrests demonstrate exactly why the Armed and Prohibited Persons System is vital for the safety of our communities,” said Attorney General Bonta. “In our efforts to retrieve guns from one prohibited individual, we uncovered an entire network of illegal activity. I am grateful for the work of our Bureau of Firearms agents and local law enforcement partners in getting these illegal weapons out of the hands of this prohibited individual and taking down this criminal operation.”

The TARGET Task Force and Tulare County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) Task Force, in a coordinated effort with the California Department of Justice’s Bureau of Firearms Fresno Regional Office; Tulare County Sheriff’s Office; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; United States Drug Enforcement Administration; Visalia Police Department; Porterville Police Department; Tulare Police Department; and the Kings County Sheriff’s Office, served multiple search warrants in the City of Tulare and in the unincorporated community of Goshen. As a result of those search warrants, agents seized two shotguns, four rifles, six handguns, approximately 20 large-capacity magazines and 14 standard capacity magazines, over 2,200 rounds of live ammunition, 150 pounds of liquid codeine, approximately 200 pounds of marijuana and concentrated cannabis, psilocybin mushrooms, ecstasy, a hash oil lab, and a large amount of U.S. currency.

The four suspects were booked at the Tulare County Detention facility and are facing charges including but not limited to possession of an assault weapon, possession of a controlled substance for sale, and child abuse. This case is being referred to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

See a photo of the seizure here.

See a copy of the complaint here.

In 2006, California became the first state in the nation to establish a system for tracking firearm owners who fall into a prohibited status. The APPS database works to identify individuals who lawfully procured firearms and later became prohibited from owning or possessing them. In general, prohibited persons in APPS include individuals who were convicted of a felony or a violent misdemeanor, were placed under a domestic violence or other restraining order, or suffer from serious mental illness. The 2023 APPS Report was released in March 2024. DOJ’s BOF serves the people of California through education, regulation, and enforcement actions regarding the manufacture, sale, ownership, safety training, and transfer of firearms and ammunition. BOF staff are leaders in providing firearms expertise and information to law enforcement, legislators, and the general public in a comprehensive program to ensure legitimate and responsible firearm possession and use by California residents. BOF is looking to hire additional special agents and more information on assessments for relevant job openings can be found on DOJ's website at oag.ca.gov/careers/exams.