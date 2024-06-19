Dawn Manske, of Made for Freedom, Completes Goldman Sachs 10KSB Program

The Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Program is an investment to help entrepreneurs create jobs and economic opportunity by providing greater access to education, capital, and business support services. Dawn Manske, a passionate advocate for human trafficking survivors, founded Made for Freedom in 2011. The organization empowers survivors by providing dignified employment opportunities, allowing them to reclaim their lives and futures. Made for Freedom is a social enterprise dedicated to empowering survivors of human trafficking and marginalized individuals through dignified employment. Each purchase from Made for Freedom supports the life skills, job training, dignified employment.

The Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Program got me away from focusing on where we are and provided a vision of how we can get to the next level and impact the lives of more survivors.” — Dawn Manske

SAINT LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Made for Freedom, a pioneering social enterprise dedicated to fighting human trafficking through ethical fashion, proudly announces that its CEO and Founder, Dawn Manske, has successfully completed the prestigious Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Program. This accomplishment marks a significant milestone in Made for Freedom’s journey to scale its impact and support more survivors of human trafficking.

Dawn Manske, a passionate advocate for human trafficking survivors, founded Made for Freedom in 2011. The organization empowers survivors by providing dignified employment opportunities, allowing them to reclaim their lives and futures. Their stories are what Made for Freedom calls Stories of Resilience. Made for Freedom’s range of products, including jewelry, apparel, and accessories, are handcrafted by survivors, ensuring that each purchase contributes directly to the fight against human trafficking.

Manske's participation in the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Program has equipped her with enhanced business acumen, strategic planning skills, and a robust network of fellow entrepreneurs and mentors. Reflecting on her experience, Dawn Manske stated, “The Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Program got me away from focusing on where we are and provided a vision of how we can get to the next level and impact the lives of more survivors. It was a transformative experience that has reinvigorated my commitment to expanding Made for Freedom's reach and deepening our impact. I would encourage small business owners who are ready to be challenged to apply.”

During the program, Manske engaged in rigorous coursework covering various aspects of business growth, including financial management, marketing, leadership, and operations. The comprehensive curriculum, combined with one-on-one business advising and networking opportunities, has positioned Manske to lead Made for Freedom into its next phase of growth.

Made for Freedom has already made significant strides in creating sustainable, life-changing opportunities for survivors of human trafficking. With the insights and skills gained from the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Program, Manske plans to scale the organization’s operations, increase product offerings, and expand its market reach. This growth will enable Made for Freedom to support even more survivors, providing them with the tools and resources needed to build independent, dignified lives.

Looking ahead, Manske envisions a future where Made for Freedom not only continues to provide employment to survivors but also advocates for systemic change to eradicate human trafficking. “Our goal is to create a world where trafficking is a thing of the past,” Manske shared. “Through strategic growth and collaboration, we can amplify our impact and work towards a society that upholds justice, dignity, and freedom.”

As Made for Freedom embarks on this exciting new chapter, the organization remains committed to its mission of empowering survivors and raising awareness about the realities of human trafficking. Supporters and customers can look forward to new and innovative products that embody the spirit of resilience and hope, crafted with care by those whose lives are being transformed.

For more information about Made for Freedom and to explore their range of purpose-driven products and best-sellers, visit www.madeforfreedom.com.

