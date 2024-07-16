Made for Freedom Joins Freedom Business Alliance as a Freedom Business Champion

The only global network of businesses dedicated to ending human trafficking welcomes Made for Freedom as a Freedom Business Champion. Made for Freedom is a social enterprise dedicated to empowering survivors of human trafficking and marginalized individuals through dignified employment. Each purchase from Made for Freedom supports the fight against human trafficking and helps provide op Dawn Manske, a passionate advocate for human trafficking survivors, founded Made for Freedom in 2011. The organization empowers survivors by providing dignified employment opportunities, allowing them to reclaim their lives and futures.

SAINT LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Made for Freedom is proud to announce its new status as a Freedom Business Champion with the Freedom Business Alliance (FBA), the only global network dedicated to ending human trafficking through the power of business. As a Freedom Business Champion, Made for Freedom joins a prestigious group of companies committed to providing dignified employment to survivors of human trafficking and those at risk.

"We are excited to join the esteemed companies within the Alliance," said Dawn, founder of Made for Freedom. "This announcement comes at a perfect time as we approach World Day Against Trafficking in Persons on July 30, 2024."

The Freedom Business Alliance unites businesses that share a common mission: to create sustainable, fair employment opportunities that restore dignity and hope to survivors of human trafficking. By collaborating with these businesses, Made for Freedom strengthens its impact and amplifies the message that ethical consumerism can drive social change.

Supporting Freedom Businesses: A Path to Ending Human Trafficking

Supporting Freedom Businesses like Made for Freedom is crucial in the fight against human trafficking. These businesses offer employment and provide vital skills training, fair wages, and safe working conditions, empowering individuals to rebuild their lives and break free from the cycle of exploitation. By choosing to purchase from Freedom Businesses, consumers play a pivotal role in creating a world where human trafficking no longer exists.

World Day Against Trafficking in Persons: July 30, 2024

As we approach World Day Against Trafficking in Persons on July 30, 2024, it is essential to highlight the importance of fighting human trafficking through dignified employment for the marginalized and survivors. This day, established by the United Nations, is a reminder of the urgent need to address and combat human trafficking worldwide.

The United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals

The mission of Made for Freedom and other Freedom Businesses aligns with many of the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). By providing dignified employment to survivors and those at risk, these businesses contribute to several key goals:

No Poverty (Goal 1): Freedom Businesses help lift individuals and their families out of poverty by offering fair wages and stable employment.

Quality Education (Goal 4): Freedom Businesses equip survivors with the knowledge and skills needed for sustainable livelihoods through skills training and educational opportunities.

Gender Equality (Goal 5): Many victims of human trafficking are women and girls. By providing employment and empowerment, Freedom Businesses promote gender equality and women's rights.

Decent Work and Economic Growth (Goal 8): Freedom Businesses create decent jobs, fostering economic growth and reducing unemployment.

Reduced Inequalities (Goal 10): By focusing on marginalized communities and survivors of trafficking, these businesses work to reduce inequalities and promote social inclusion.

Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions (Goal 16): By combating human trafficking and supporting survivors, Freedom Businesses contribute to peaceful and inclusive societies.

Empowering Survivors, One Job at a Time

Made for Freedom's commitment to ethical practices and social responsibility is at the heart of its operations. By offering a range of fashionable, ethically made products, Made for Freedom empowers individuals with sustainable jobs and skills training, promotes economic independence, and raises awareness about human trafficking.

About Made for Freedom

Made for Freedom is a social enterprise dedicated to fighting human trafficking by providing dignified employment opportunities to survivors and those at risk. Founded with the mission to support, empower, and provide hope for survivors, Made for Freedom offers a variety of products, including clothing, jewelry, bags, and home decor, all handcrafted by artisans worldwide. Each purchase from Made for Freedom supports fair wages and safe working conditions, making a meaningful impact on the lives of those affected by human trafficking.

About Freedom Business Alliance

Freedom Business Alliance is the only global network creating business solutions to human trafficking. FBA supports and equips Freedom Businesses to create jobs and restore hope to survivors of human trafficking and those at risk. By fostering a collaborative community of like-minded businesses, FBA aims to eradicate human trafficking and promote sustainable development.

Join the Movement

As Made for Freedom celebrates this significant milestone, the company continues to call on individuals and organizations to join the movement against human trafficking. Together, we can make a difference and support the survivors who need it most.

For more information, please visit www.madeforfreedom.com and www.freedombusinessalliance.com.

