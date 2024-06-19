APackaging Group (APG) to Launch Made-in-USA Trigger Sprayers in Q2 2025
This initiative not only enhances our product portfolio but also reaffirms our commitment to sustainable and eco-friendly manufacturing practices.”AZUSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- APackaging Group (APG), a leading name in private label cosmetics, cosmetic manufacturing, and contract manufacturing, proudly announces the upcoming launch of its new line of trigger sprayers, to be produced in the United States. This strategic expansion highlights APG's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and meeting diverse client needs with customizable solutions.
— Hannah Palese, Director of Communication at APG
Set to commence production in Q2 2025, the trigger sprayers will be manufactured at APG's Defiance, Ohio facility. This new manufacturing line is designed to offer a variety of styles, sizes, and use-case options, ensuring a perfect match for every customer requirement. With an impressive annual production capacity exceeding 600 million pieces, APG stands ready to deliver high-quality products with exceptional efficiency.
"We are excited to bring our new trigger sprayers to the market," said Hannah Palese, Director of Communication at APG. "This initiative not only enhances our product portfolio but also reaffirms our commitment to sustainable and eco-friendly manufacturing practices."
Ryan Huang, Director of Marketing at APG, added, "Our clients demand the best, and we are dedicated to exceeding their expectations. The launch of our U.S.-made trigger sprayers exemplifies our relentless pursuit of quality and innovation in the cosmetic manufacturing industry."
APG's trigger sprayers are fully customizable, offering a wide range of colors and decorative options such as hot-stamping and color matching. Customers can choose from various shroud, spray, and housing styles to perfectly complement their brand aesthetic. The sprayers come with multiple closure options, including 28/410, 28/400, and 28mm Ratchet, ensuring compatibility with a wide array of products.
Founded in 2019 by Helga Arminak, APG has quickly emerged as a trusted partner for some of the most prestigious names in the beauty and personal care sectors, including P&G, Unilever, Johnson & Johnson, Estée Lauder, Colgate, Sephora, Lush, Walgreens, and Victoria's Secret. As a women-owned company, APG emphasizes sustainability and eco-friendly practices in all its manufacturing processes.
APackaging Group (APG) is dedicated to providing high-quality packaging solutions to the cosmetics and personal care industries. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, APG offers a wide range of services, from product development to full-scale manufacturing.
For more information about APG and its products, visit our website at www.apackaginggroup.com or contact us at sales@apackaginggroup.com.
To learn more about APG’s new trigger sprayers and other innovative packaging solutions, please visit https://apackaginggroup.com or email our sales team at sales@apackaginggroup.com. For inquiries, call 626-385-5858.
Ryan Huang
APackaging Group LLC
+1 (626)385-5858
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram