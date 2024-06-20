The Amani Resorts Announces First Investor Call
Join us for an exclusive live stream and interactive Q&A session. Discover the latest developments, goals, and future plans directly from our executive team.MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Amani Resorts, Inc. an Africa-themed luxury resort company, will host an investor conference call at 3pm ET on Tuesday, June 25th to discuss the company's strategic direction, and latest developments. Participants can join the live streaming event via this link: https://youtube.com/live/ltuAYW2oG2c?feature=share
For interested individuals unable to join, there will be a replay link available following the call.
About The Amani Resorts
The Amani Resorts is redefining luxury in the hospitality market with a planned portfolio of 15 resorts worldwide by 2030. Their mission is to create sustainable resorts that honor and celebrate the rich culture and beauty of Africa. From tranquil hammams to gardens inspired by the African savanna, The Amani Resorts aim to bring Africa’s allure to every corner of the globe, inviting travelers to immerse themselves in the continent's spirit and splendor. Discover more about our vision and investment opportunities at https://www.investamaniresortsbh.com/.
Disclaimer
The information set forth in this press release includes statements, estimates, projections with respect to our anticipated future performance and other forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may", "might", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "future" or "continue", the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and expectations and are made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, estimates and projections are based upon various assumptions that we made concerning our anticipated results and industry trends, which may or may not occur. We are not making any representations as to the accuracy of these statements, estimates or projections. Our actual performance may be materially different from the statements, estimates or projections set forth below. We are under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements to conform them to actual results or revised expectations.
Investing in Regulation CF offerings involves a high degree of risk. Securities sold through Regulation CF Offerings are typically not publicly traded and, therefore, are less liquid. Additionally, investors will receive restricted stock that is subject to holding period requirements. Companies seeking capital through Regulation CF Offerings tend to be in earlier stages of development and have not yet been fully tested in the public marketplace. Investing in Regulation CF Offerings requires a tolerance for high risk, low liquidity, and a long-term commitment. Investors must be able to afford to lose their entire investment. Such investment products are not FDIC insured, may lose value, and have no bank guarantee.
JUAN LOYOLA
The Amani Resorts, Inc.
+1 305-901-2160
