Akraya Named Inc.'s Best Workplace 2024: Silicon Valley Leader Celebrates Thriving Culture
National recognition from Inc. validates our employee focus! I am thrilled to see our culture thrive through market shifts, COVID & remote work.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Akraya, a leading IT Staffing and Consulting firm is named the Inc.'s Best Workplaces for 2024. This prestigious award recognizes companies across the United States that prioritize fostering exceptional workplace cultures that drive employee engagement and satisfaction.
Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces selection process is incredibly thorough. It includes a comprehensive benefits analysis, an in-depth employee engagement survey, and a company background check to ensure ethical business practices. Being named to this distinguished list is a testament to Akraya’s unwavering dedication to building a thriving workplace culture.
"Inc.'s Best Workplaces program recognizes the most exceptional companies fostering amazing cultures," says Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman. "We use rigorous selection criteria to identify the very best."
"To win at the national level with a reputed publication like Inc.'s is an incredible honor. It is very satisfying to see this validation of our employee practices, leadership training, career development, and our core values. This is a testament to a culture that has transcended market cycles, covid and now a ‘remote first’ workplace.” – Amar Panchal, CEO, Akraya
“I am proud of the Akraya team for working towards our shared goals and consistently raising the bar! This recognition validates our focus on employee engagement, transparency, empowerment, and collaborative culture" – Keshava Kumar, VP of Human Resources, Akraya
About Akraya:
Akraya excels in IT consulting and staffing services, offering comprehensive solutions tailored to diverse client needs. Recently recognized as Inc’s Best Workplace 2024 & Bay Area’s Best Places to Work for two consecutive years (2024 & 2023) and a Glassdoor "Best Place to Work" in 2023, Akraya prioritizes a culture of excellence and inclusivity. Industry recognitions from Staffing Industry Analysts and The Silicon Valley Business Journal further solidify Akraya's leadership position. Beyond business, Akraya actively fosters social responsibility initiatives, encouraging team members to contribute to meaningful causes.
About Inc. Media
The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc., offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches over 50 million people monthly across various channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced yearly since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 allows the founders of the best businesses to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.
