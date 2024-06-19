NorthPoint Management Announced as 2024 NAA Top Employers Award Winner
EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Apartment Association (NAA) has announced NorthPoint Management as a winner of the 2024 NAA Top Employers Awards, which recognize member organizations that foster environments of collaboration, innovation, and hard work.
NAA’s Top Employers Awards pay tribute to management companies and suppliers from across the rental housing industry that have exceeded expectations in creating a culture that emphasizes growth and contribution. The awards are divided into four categories, one for suppliers and three for management companies. The management company categories are designated for small business of up to 100 employees, medium business with 101-500 employees and large businesses with more than 500 employees.
"We are thrilled to receive this recognition and extremely proud of our team members for their contributions to both development and operations. This accomplishment reflects our employees' unwavering commitment to living out our Core Values: Putting People First, Taking Ownership of Every Situation, Doing the Right Thing Every Time, Maintaining our Financial Discipline, and Living Generously. This achievement is a wonderful success for all involved," said Lauren Arntsen, Director of Operations at NorthPoint Management.
Employees and their satisfaction, measured through an anonymous survey, determine the award winners and finalists in each of the categories. The survey results are provided to all nominees to help organizations better understand and recognize employee sentiment.
“Congratulations to NorthPoint Management for going above and beyond to cultivate an exceptional workplace environment that values engagement and learning,” said NAA President and CEO Bob Pinnegar. “Their employees made it clear that as we navigate evolving challenges, NorthPoint Management understands that the most valuable thing a company can do is invest in its workforce.”
Media Team
NAA’s Top Employers Awards pay tribute to management companies and suppliers from across the rental housing industry that have exceeded expectations in creating a culture that emphasizes growth and contribution. The awards are divided into four categories, one for suppliers and three for management companies. The management company categories are designated for small business of up to 100 employees, medium business with 101-500 employees and large businesses with more than 500 employees.
"We are thrilled to receive this recognition and extremely proud of our team members for their contributions to both development and operations. This accomplishment reflects our employees' unwavering commitment to living out our Core Values: Putting People First, Taking Ownership of Every Situation, Doing the Right Thing Every Time, Maintaining our Financial Discipline, and Living Generously. This achievement is a wonderful success for all involved," said Lauren Arntsen, Director of Operations at NorthPoint Management.
Employees and their satisfaction, measured through an anonymous survey, determine the award winners and finalists in each of the categories. The survey results are provided to all nominees to help organizations better understand and recognize employee sentiment.
“Congratulations to NorthPoint Management for going above and beyond to cultivate an exceptional workplace environment that values engagement and learning,” said NAA President and CEO Bob Pinnegar. “Their employees made it clear that as we navigate evolving challenges, NorthPoint Management understands that the most valuable thing a company can do is invest in its workforce.”
Media Team
NorthPoint Management
email us here