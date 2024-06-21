Celebrating 40 Years of Excellence: Mid-State Litho Inc. Marks a Milestone Anniversary
A Legacy of Quality Service and Technical Support Continues with New Leadership
Some of our original clients have grown alongside us, and we take immense pride in their successes, ”GRAND BLANC, MI, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mid-State Litho (MSL), a leading provider of print finishing solutions and technical support in Michigan, marks its 40th anniversary this June. Founded in 1984 by Douglas Barrett, the company has grown from its humble beginnings in a small Flint house to become a trusted family-owned supporter of industry.
— Steve Barrett
"My father started this business with a simple goal: provide the highest quality service to every customer. After working for a company that he believed provided sub-par customer support, he knew he could do a better job caring for clients. Eventually, the rest of the family joined as we grew and it has been fascinating to see how our product lines have changed." said Steven Barrett, President of MSL. "Forty years later, that commitment to customer satisfaction remains the cornerstone of our company. Fixing problems the right way and getting it done quickly is the foundation of good support."
Over the years, MSL has adapted to the evolving landscape of the print industry. It has embraced new technologies, forged strong relationships with suppliers like Standard Finishing and Horizon, and expanded its services to include a full range of print finishing solutions. MSL attended the recent 2024 drupa conference in Germany, where they explored new automated technologies and networked with industry leaders. Their participation in this even is just one example of how they work to stay ahead of the technological wave to provide the most advanced print solutions to their clients.
MSL's dedication to its customers extends beyond business transactions. "Some of our original clients have grown alongside us, and we take immense pride in their successes," said Barrett. "We believe these relationships are what sets us apart in this industry. Over the years there have been many adventures with our clients, dealing with production issues that could have turned into major problems."
In February 2024, Douglas and Ellen Barrett retired, leaving the company in the capable hands of their children, Steven Barrett and Sarah King. The new leadership is committed to maintaining the company's core values of expert technical support and exceptional customer service.
"The future is incredibly bright for MSL," said Barrett. "As automation continues to transform our industry, we remain dedicated to providing the support and solutions our customers need to thrive. We're excited to continue our journey and look forward to many more years of serving the print industry. I want to thank each and every one of our clients for their constant support over the years." MSL is planning on rolling out an updated ticketing and quoting system, website improvements, and social media posts in an effort to keep their userbase up to date on all things new in print production.
About Mid-State Litho
Mid-State Litho is a full-service provider of print finishing solutions and technical support. Founded in 1984, the company is committed to delivering high-quality products and services to its customers. MSL partners with industry leaders like Standard Finishing and Horizon to offer a comprehensive range of print finishing equipment and supplies.
