The Common Health Coalition Announces Over 50 Health Care & Public Health Organizations Have Joined in Just Three Months
Fast-growing coalition embraces tangible actions to help prepare the United States for the next public health emergency
The Common Health Coalition’s five founding organizations — AHA, AMA, ACHP, AHIP, and Kaiser Permanente — have catalyzed a movement that already spans over 50 leading health organizations.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since the Common Health Coalition, founded by five leading health care organizations, announced a pioneering set of commitments in March, the not-for-profit has grown to over 50 members. The Coalition was created to ensure the U.S. health system is ready to confront the next crisis via strengthened partnerships between health care and public health. The new members represent a vast range of partners across the health care and public health landscape and operate at the national, state, and local levels. For more information about the Common Health Coalition, visit CommonHealthCoalition.org.
— Dave A. Chokshi, MD, MSc
The mission of the Common Health Coalition, chaired by Dave A. Chokshi, MD, MSc, is to strengthen partnerships between U.S. health care organizations and public health systems. Founded by AHIP (formerly America’s Health Insurance Plans), the Alliance of Community Health Plans (ACHP), the American Hospital Association (AHA), the American Medical Association (AMA), and Kaiser Permanente, the Common Health Coalition is mobilizing lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic to strengthen the relationships between health care organizations and public health systems, two vitally important components of the U.S. health system that have long operated in parallel.
“The Common Health Coalition’s five founding organizations — AHA, AMA, ACHP, AHIP, and Kaiser Permanente — have catalyzed a movement that already spans over 50 leading health organizations. But our sights are set higher: to strengthen health care and public health collaboration by including organizations in all 50 states,” said Chokshi. “As we face a resurgence in infectious diseases such as H5N1 avian influenza, and syphilis, as well as chronic diseases and the overdose crisis, the need to work hand-in-hand is even more urgent. The Coalition’s new members are leading the way, and I’m confident they are just the vanguard of many more to come.”
These new members have joined the five founding members of Common Health Coalition, bringing the total to over 50:
● ABIM Foundation
● Altarum
● American Public Health Association
● America’s Essential Hospitals
● America’s Physician Groups
● Arthur Ashe Institute for Urban Health
● Asé Analytics
● Association of State and Territorial Health Officials
● Big Cities Health Coalition
● CDC Foundation
● Central Health
● ChangeLab Solutions
● City University of New York Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy
● Coalition of Orange County Community Health Centers
● Council of Medical Specialty Societies
● Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists
● Dallas County Health and Human Services
● Duke-Margolis Institute for Health Policy
● Geisinger Health Plan
● HealthBegins
● Independence Blue Cross
● Let’s Talk Public Health
● Metopio
● Michigan Public Health Advisory Council
● Mount Sinai Health System / Center for Healthcare Readiness
● National Academy for State Health Policy
● National Association of Chronic Disease Directors
● National Association of County and City Health Officials
● National Committee for Quality Assurance
● Network for Public Health Law
● New York City Health + Hospitals
● Northwell Health
● Northwest Healthcare Response Network
● Ochsner Health
● Oregon Health Authority
● Parkland Health
● Priority Health
● Project UNITY
● RockHealth.org
● Ronald McDonald House New York
● Sanarai
● SCAN Health Plan
● Sharp Health Plan
● The Public Good Projects
● Trust for America’s Health
● UCare
● Yale School of Public Health
The Coalition’s members at the intersection of public health and health care are committing to action in four priority areas:
● Coordination between health care and public health
● Always-on emergency preparedness
● Real-time disease detection
● Exchange of actionable data, particularly to advance equity
Visit commonhealthcoalition.org/about and click the member button for the most up-to-date list of new members. To learn more about becoming a member, which is free, please visit commonhealthcoalition.org/join-us.
About The Common Health Coalition:
The Common Health Coalition: Together for Public Health brings together leading health organizations in pursuit of a reimagined health system: one in which the nation’s health care and public health systems no longer work in parallel, but hand in hand – with better health for all as the common goal. The Coalition’s Steering Committee and founding members are AHIP, the Alliance of Community Health Plans, American Hospital Association, American Medical Association, and Kaiser Permanente. Former New York City Commissioner of Health Dave A. Chokshi, MD, MSc, chairs the Coalition and Chelsea Cipriano, MPH, serves as its Managing Director. Our work is informed by an advisory council of public health leaders chaired by Georges C. Benjamin, MD, Executive Director of the American Public Health Association, and J. Nadine Gracia, MD, MSCE, President and CEO of Trust for America’s Health. The Common Health Coalition is hosted by ChangeLab Solutions, a national nonprofit that uses the tools of law and policy to advance health equity. For more information, visit CommonHealthCoalition.org and follow on LinkedIn.
MEDIA CONTACTS:
Jennifer A. Maguire
jen@maguirepr.com
Diane Stefani
Common Health Coalition
+1 917-519-8130
media@commonhealthcoalition.org
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Common Health Coalition intro video