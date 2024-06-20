Republican Candidate Melinda Almonte Launches her Campaign for Florida State Representative in District 106

Melinda Almonte for Florida State Representative, District 106

MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Melinda Almonte, Republican, wants to put her career and life experience, along with her integrity, humanity and ability to solve difficult problems, to work for the people of the Miami Beach communities and Aventura which comprise District 106.

“It is very important that the great work the Republican legislative majorities have been able to accomplish in these past years, especially under Governor De Santis, continues to be executed and expanded upon. We have seen vast population inflows from poorly managed Democrat states into Florida, seeking the ‘Florida Dream’. I want to contribute to helping long- time residents and newcomers realize that dream. That’s why today I am officially announcing my candidacy,” says Almonte.

Almonte’s platforms include:

• Fiscally sound spending policies with strict monitoring for waste and fraud. No state income or estate tax for Floridians due to government mismanagement.

• Only legal immigration

• School choice with more magnet and charter schools and support for the school voucher program

• Requiring high school students to complete a year of study in financial literacy to understand and appreciate capitalism

• Support for law enforcement and prosecution of criminals

• Streamlining and reallocation of funds for the disabled and mentally ill in a manner that will truly reach and more directly benefit those populations

• Reproductive freedom

• Reinforcement and construction of infrastructure to combat sea level rising and flooding

• 100% support for Israel and disallow anti-Semitic hate speech that incites violence

• Reduction of property insurance rates through increased competition

Almonte explains, “By focusing on this 10-point plan, we give all Floridians the ability to achieve the ‘Florida Dream’."

About Melinda Almonte

Melinda Almonte grew up in Florida, attended the University of Florida and received her Bachelor of Arts degree from University of South Florida in Political Science. She earned a degree from Emory Law School in Atlanta and a Masters of Law in Taxation from New York University. Almonte practiced law in New York City in the areas of corporate securities and investments for many years and then worked as a financial consultant at Merrill Lynch.

Almonte moved to San Juan, Puerto in the late 90s to marry her husband. They have twin boys who were victims of severe medical malpractice. As a result, one son is blind and the other suffered brain damage, which manifests itself as speech difficulties and learning disabilities. After these unfortunate events, she moved to Miami with the twins for medical and educational expertise. Since then, her primary focus has been on the betterment of their lives and allowing them to achieve their maximum potential educationally, socially and in all other areas. Almonte wanted to make sure they were mainstreamed into the public school system for socialization and to earn a regular/standard high school diploma. She was their after-school tutor for 16 years. They graduated from high school in 2020, an accomplishment of which Almonte and her twin boys are jointly very proud. The twins are now participating in various job and career training positions which she had to work very hard to locate. Almonte has practiced law part time and done pro bono work after the tragic events occurred. Unfortunately, she had very little time for anything else.

Now that things are more stable for her children, Almonte wants to use her education, career and life experience for the benefit of others, especially with a focus on advocating and shaping policy to help the disabled and mentally ill.

Melinda Almonte is admitted to the New York and Florida Bar Associations and speaks fluent Spanish. Very important in Miami! She is well poised to be a positive force for South Florida.

Almonte hopes the voters of District 106 will turn out to vote for her in the Primary on August 20th and support her campaign by visiting melindaalmonte.com.