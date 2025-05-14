Tony Schmoker Announces Run for U.S. Senate: A Conservative Outsider Takes on Political Establishment

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tony Schmoker, a retired Army veteran and an America First conservative, has officially announced his candidacy for the United States Senate. Schmoker is stepping up to challenge John Cornyn and Ken Paxton, two established career politicians, providing Texans with a real choice.

With a strong belief in individual rights and an unwavering commitment to an "America First" agenda, Schmoker aims to address the critical issues facing our nation.

“Many in Washington have lost touch with the people they serve,” said Schmoker. “I prioritize service over self-interest, spending my career serving this country. I’m ready to fight as your U.S. Senator to restore American values and greatness.”

As a U.S. Senator, Tony Schmoker will prioritize securing our southern border by closing loopholes exploited by the left and eliminating the incentives that encourage illegal crossings. He believes that our immigration system should be merit-based, bringing people to our country who contribute positively rather than take advantage of the system. To ensure the rule of law, Schmoker supports impeaching activist Judges to ensure fair treatment for everyone. He will fight to eliminate bureaucracy at Veterans Affairs and ensure our military is always mission-ready, fully trained, and properly equipped, while keeping “woke" and DEI ideology out of the ranks.

Schmoker is committed to protecting children and women by confronting radical gender ideology, restoring common-sense protections in schools and sports, and shielding our youth from exploitation. He will stand against foreign control of critical U.S. infrastructure and land ownership by enforcing strict limits on China and other hostile nations. Believing that Social Security is beyond repair, he supports replacing it with a personalized retirement system that gives Americans ownership and flexibility.

A determined advocate, Tony Schmoker will champion term limits to end career corruption and give power back to “We the People.”

Schmoker’s military experience, policy expertise, and community involvement establish him as a leader with a strong sense of duty and a practical approach to governance. With a strong dedication to preserving American values, he is well equipped to tackle the pressing challenges our country faces.

Learn more about Tony Schmoker’s vision, volunteer, or donate at www.tonyschmoker.com. Follow him on social media at “Tony Schmoker for U.S Senate.”

