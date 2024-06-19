Submit Release
Faculty, Trainees Recognized by Academy of Educators

Founded as a part of UNC School of Medicine’s strategic plan, the Academy of Educators (AOE) has been enhancing research and scholarship towards excellence in teaching since 2006.

The Mission of the Academy is also to promote and fund curricular innovation, evidence-based curricular change and a scholarly approach to the education mission and provide a forum for education leadership and advice for the Dean, Vice Dean of Education, and Vice Dean of Faculty Affairs and Leadership Development (FALD).

We recognize the follow Department of Medicine faculty and trainees for their recent AOE accomplishments.

AOE Committee Chair

Ana Felix, MD, MBBCh

FLAGship Program Co-Lead

koyal-jain

Koyal Jain, MD, MPH

Passing the Torch Program Lead

Jen McEntee, MD, MPH

Educational Mentor/Advisor Award

William Kwan, Jr., MD

Faculty teaching Resident/Fellow Award

Jonathan Heath, MD

High-Value Care Award

John R. Stephens, MD

Application/Individualization Phase Clinical Preceptor Excellence in teaching Award (Regional Campus Faculty)

William Ntim, MD. (Cardiology, Charlotte)

Application/Individualization Phase Clinical Preceptor Excellence in Teaching Award

Russel Coletti, MD, MPH

Medical Alumni Distinguished Teaching Professorship 

evan-raff

Evan Raff, MD

Lifetime Achievement Award in Medical Education

Marco Alemán, MD

Kathleen Rao Education Scholarship Grant Recipients

Project: Implementing a “Best Self” Exercise to Decrease Imposter Phenomenon in Medical Residents
Kim Mournighan, MD, M.Div.

Michael Rydberg, MD

Dr. Deb Bynum physician spotlight

Debra Bynum, MD

TAR HEEL Resident-as-Teacher-Graduates

  • Chloe west
  • Daniel songKatie Masters
  • Nimit Gandhi
  • Suhas Kochat
  • Alexander Gartland
  • Gabriela Mosquera
  • Lynnee Vaught
  • Leta Yi
  • Stella Ogbonna
  • Vacila Katsadouros
  • Safiyya Adams

FLAGship (Factuly/Fellow Leadership and Growth) Graduates

  • Ellen Green
  • George Clement
  • Hee Jae Choi
  • Anne Lachiewicz
  • Barbara Bergdolt
  • Priyanka Reddy
  • Ryan Bonner
  • Sahar Sawani

Passing the Touch Graduates

  • Amika sood
  • Babette Stern
  • Danielle Aldrich

Newly Inducted AOE Members 

  • Trevor Barlowe
  • Ellen Green
  • Babette Stern
  • Barbara Bergdolt
  • Safiyya Adam
  • Danielle Aldrich
  • Ana Bermudez Adam
  • Ryan Bonner
  • Brian Bramson
  • Erin Finn
  • Jessica Fuller
  • Nimit Gandhi
  • Alex Gartland
  • Jeff Hardin
  • Anne Lachiewicz
  • Julie Machen
  • Katie Masters
  • Daniel Song
  • Chloe West
  • Sahar Sawani
  • Amika Sood

