Faculty, Trainees Recognized by Academy of Educators

Founded as a part of UNC School of Medicine’s strategic plan, the Academy of Educators (AOE) has been enhancing research and scholarship towards excellence in teaching since 2006.

The Mission of the Academy is also to promote and fund curricular innovation, evidence-based curricular change and a scholarly approach to the education mission and provide a forum for education leadership and advice for the Dean, Vice Dean of Education, and Vice Dean of Faculty Affairs and Leadership Development (FALD).

We recognize the follow Department of Medicine faculty and trainees for their recent AOE accomplishments.

AOE Committee Chair Ana Felix, MD FLAGship Program Co-Lead Koyal Jain, MD, MPH Passing the Torch Program Lead Jen McEntee, MD, MPH

Educational Mentor/Advisor Award William Kwan, Jr., MD Faculty teaching Resident/Fellow Award Jonathan Heath, MD High-Value Care Award John R. Stephens, MD

Application/Individualization Phase Clinical Preceptor Excellence in teaching Award (Regional Campus Faculty) William Ntim, MD. (Cardiology, Charlotte) Application/Individualization Phase Clinical Preceptor Excellence in Teaching Award Russel Coletti, MD, MPH

Medical Alumni Distinguished Teaching Professorship Evan Raff, MD Lifetime Achievement Award in Medical Education Marco Alemán, MD

Kathleen Rao Education Scholarship Grant Recipients

Project: Implementing a “Best Self” Exercise to Decrease Imposter Phenomenon in Medical Residents

Kim Mournighan, MD, M.Div. Michael Rydberg, MD Debra Bynum, MD

TAR HEEL Resident-as-Teacher-Graduates

Chloe west

Daniel songKatie Masters

Nimit Gandhi

Suhas Kochat

Alexander Gartland

Gabriela Mosquera

Lynnee Vaught

Leta Yi

Stella Ogbonna

Vacila Katsadouros

Safiyya Adams

FLAGship (Factuly/Fellow Leadership and Growth) Graduates

Ellen Green

George Clement

Hee Jae Choi

Anne Lachiewicz

Barbara Bergdolt

Priyanka Reddy

Ryan Bonner

Sahar Sawani

Passing the Touch Graduates

Amika sood

Babette Stern

Danielle Aldrich

Newly Inducted AOE Members