Orange Model Management Inc. Takes Center Stage as Title Sponsor for RunwayTO 2024

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orange Model Management Inc., Canada’s premier modeling and talent agency, is excited to announce their partnership as the title sponsor for RunwayTO 2024, a highly anticipated fashion event taking place on June 29th at The Parkdale Hall in Toronto.

As a leading agency in the Canadian fashion industry, Orange Model Management is dedicated to promoting and supporting emerging talent. This sponsorship is a testament to the agency’s commitment to showcasing the best of Canadian fashion and providing a platform for up-and-coming designers and models.

With offices in Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver, Orange Model Management has a strong presence in the Canadian fashion scene. The agency represents a diverse roster of models and talent, and has a reputation for discovering and developing new faces. This partnership with RunwayTO 2024 aligns perfectly with the agency’s mission to promote diversity and inclusivity in the fashion industry.

The RunwayTO fashion show is known for its unique blend of high fashion and street style, featuring both established and emerging designers. This year’s event promises to be bigger and better than ever, with a lineup of top Canadian designers and models. As the title sponsor, Orange Model Management will have a prominent presence at the event, showcasing their top talent on the runway and providing opportunities for networking and collaboration.

Event Details:

Date: June 29th, 2024

Location: The Parkdale Hall, 1605 Queen St W #2, Toronto, ON M6R 1A9

Event Hours: 6:00 PM – 10:30 PM

Orange Model Management is thrilled to be a part of RunwayTO 2024 and to support the Canadian fashion industry. This partnership is a reflection of the agency’s commitment to promoting diversity, inclusivity, and creativity in the fashion world. Stay tuned for more updates and exciting announcements leading up to the event on June 29th.

Tickets for RunwayTO 2024 are available now. Don’t miss out on this spectacular event!

Purchase Tickets please visit www.runwayto.com

For more information on Orange Model Management, please visit their website at www.orangemodels.ca.

