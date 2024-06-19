Steel Horse Jewelry by MOD™ Debuts: Introducing Bold, Edgy Jewelry Designs for Adventurous Spirits

The Steel Horse collection features bold men's stainless steel styles Not just traditional steel & skulls, the Steel Horse women's collection features on-trend pieces for everyday. Our collection includes exciting Road Bell designs in a wide variety of styles, offering luck, protection, and tribute for motorcycle riders.

CORAL SPRINGS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Known for decades of crafting jewelry for one of the largest motorcycle companies in the world, we are thrilled to announce our latest venture, Steel Horse Jewelry by MOD™. This new brand is designed for men and women who embrace a bold, edgy style, regardless of whether they're riders, enthusiasts, or simply individuals who enjoy a commanding style.

Steel Horse Jewelry by MOD™ draws inspiration from individuality and an adventurous spirit. Each piece is expertly crafted from hypoallergenic stainless steel, offering durability and comfort for everyday wear. The collection is enhanced with PVD coating, ensuring a tough, corrosion-resistant finish that meets the demands of an active lifestyle.

"We're excited to unveil Steel Horse," said Len Weiss, CEO of Steel Horse Jewelry. "This brand is about more than just motorcycles or riders; it's about capturing the attitude and confidence of those who dare to stand out. It's for anyone who wants to make a statement with their style without breaking the bank."

The Steel Horse Jewelry collection features a variety of designs that strike the perfect balance between edgy and accessible. The bold statement pieces and subtle accents are crafted to reflect contrasting strength and beauty. Beyond jewelry, Steel Horse offers an extensive collection of motorcycle ride bells, a symbol of luck, protection, and tribute amongst riders.

The Steel Horse Jewelry collection is now available online and at select retailers. For more information about Steel Horse Jewelry and to view the collection, please visit www.steelhorsejewelry.com or find us on social media @steelhorsejewelry.

About Steel Horse Jewelry

Steel Horse Jewelry represents a legacy of craftsmanship and innovation in the jewelry industry. Headquartered in Coral Springs, Florida, with offices in Costa Mesa, California, and Chiang Mai, Thailand, we are a global brand dedicated to high-quality, PVD-plated jewelry that celebrates adventure and individuality. Steel Horse Jewelry is more than just accessories; it's a statement of self-expression crafted to empower those who wish to stand out with a unique & commanding style.