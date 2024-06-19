Growth in Langley powered by clean, affordable electricity

CANADA, June 19 - BC Hydro will spend approximately $725 million in capital construction throughout Langley over the next decade to upgrade and expand the electricity grid and provide clean power for homes and businesses in growing communities.

“We must build out B.C.’s electrical system like never before, to power our homes and businesses, to power a growing economy and to power our future,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation. “In Langley and communities across B.C., these construction projects will create thousands of good jobs over the next decade and ensure that people have access to clean, affordable and reliable electricity, when they need it and where they need it.”

In January 2024, the Province announced BC Hydro’s updated 10-Year Capital Plan containing $36 billion in regional and community infrastructure investments across B.C., which is a 50% increase in investments over its previous capital plan. These new construction projects are forecast to support 10,500 to 12,500 jobs on average annually, and will increase and maintain BC Hydro’s capital investments as major projects such as the Site C hydroelectric dam are completed.

The plan reflects growing demand for electricity across sectors due to population growth and housing construction, increased industrial development, and people and businesses switching from fossil fuels to clean electricity, among other factors.

“In growing cities like Langley where we are seeing substantial housing, building, transportation and industrial growth, we are embarking on significant upgrades to our electricity system, including investments in new and expanded substation projects as well as major distribution investments to support underground and overhead infrastructure extensions to ensure we can continue to provide reliable and clean electricity to our customers,” said Chris O’Riley, president and CEO of BC Hydro. “We are also making important changes to our customer connections process to speed up timelines for newly constructed homes and buildings.”

Langley is experiencing significant growth in the Willoughby, Brookswood and Gloucester neighbourhoods. To meet growth in these areas, BC Hydro is investing in several projects as part its 10-Year Capital Plan, including:

McLellan substation expansion will be done in two phases that are expected to be in service in 2026 and 2028 and will power an additional 40,000 to 70,000 homes;

new Campbell Heights substation will be in service by 2032 and will power an additional 20,000 to 35,000 homes;

new Willoughby-Clayton substation will be in service by 2032 and will power an additional 20,000 to 35,000 homes; and

major distribution investments to support underground and overhead infrastructure extensions, keeping pace with increased and growing demand in Willoughby-Clayton, Brookswood and Gloucester.

Investments are also being made in transmission and distribution infrastructure to enable the Surrey-Langley SkyTrain. That work is expected to be complete by spring 2025.

Separate from its 10-Year Capital Plan, BC Hydro recently launched a call for power to acquire approximately 3,000 gigawatt hours per year (GWh/y) of clean electricity. This is BC Hydro’s first competitive call for power in more than 15 years and will add 5% to its current supply. This will be the first in a series of calls for power as BC Hydro requires more power to electrify B.C.’s growing economy and reduce harmful pollution.

Quotes:

Andrew Mercier, MLA for Langley –

“This is a significant investment by BC Hydro and it is crucial for Langley. As our city continues to grow rapidly, these upgrades and expansions will ensure that our residents and businesses have access to reliable and clean electricity. This not only supports our economic development but also aligns with our commitment to a sustainable and clean economy. I'm proud to see these upgrades coming to Langley.”

Eric Woodward, mayor, Township of Langley –

“The Township of Langley has been doing its part, growing and providing the housing needed for our province. This investment by BC Hydro ensures that as development proceeds and people move into their homes, there is power there for them. We look forward to working with BC Hydro to advance investments in a reliable source of clean energy for generations to come.”

Quick Facts:

Currently, 98% of the power generated for B.C.’s integrated grid comes from clean or renewable resources making B.C. a leader in North America when it comes to clean energy.

Electricity demand in B.C. is expected to increase by 15% or more between now and 2030.

BC Hydro has kept rate increases below the rate of inflation for six years in a row. B.C. currently has the second-lowest residential electricity rates in North America and the third-lowest commercial and industrial rates.

BC Hydro was a net exporter of electricity for the past five years (2019-23), with the majority of imports coming from dedicated clean sources of electricity.

