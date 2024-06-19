CANADA, June 19 - From Town of Sidney: https://www.sidney.ca/news/new-neighbourhood-playground-with-accessible-features-now-open-at-philip-brethour-park/

The Town of Sidney is pleased to announce the completion of a new neighbourhood playground at Philip Brethour Park in West Sidney.

The playground includes a play structure for school-aged children and another for toddlers and pre-school aged children. Reflecting guidance from the Saanich Peninsula Accessibility Advisory Committee, the park will also have a number of features that support children and caregivers with physical disabilities, including a fully rubberized surface, friendship swing, and a We-Go-Round, which will be the first inclusive merry-go-round of its kind on the Saanich Peninsula.

“It has been exciting to see this greenspace come to life with the addition of a neighbourhood playground,” said Cliff McNeil-Smith. “Community amenities like this bring neighbours together, foster friendships between people of all ages and abilities, and give our youngest residents a fun way of staying active.”

Residents first identified the need for a playground during the development of the Town’s 2018 Parks Master Plan, and again, during the development of a detailed Concept Plan for Philip Brethour Park. In 2023, the community took part in a survey to identify preferred playground features for the park.

The cost of the playground was offset in part by external funding. Kal’s Replay Fund (a community program of Kal Tire) contributed $20,000 toward the playground’s rubberized surface. Funding for the project also included $156,000 from the Province’s Growing Communities Fund.

“The new accessible Brethour Park playground invites all kids to have fun and connect with neighbours and friends,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs. “The Growing Communities Fund is supporting Sidney and communities across the Province to fund projects like this that improve infrastructure and support strong, healthy and vibrant communities.”

Future phases of park enhancements could include a paved parking lot, new multi-sport court, seating area, washroom, and tree plantings.